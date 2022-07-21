Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), part of City of Hope, is a national network of oncology hospitals and outpatient care centers offering integrated approaches that combine surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life. Their board-certified physicians provide specialized, disease-specific expertise as a vital element of patient care. Dr. Scott Shelfo has over 25 years of experience treating urologic cancers and is medical director of urology at CTCA Atlanta. Dr. Shelfo performs open and laparoscopic robotic surgery for prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. He is skilled in reconstructive techniques for the urinary tract after surgical excision of malignancy. Dr. Shelfo has been at the forefront of developing robotic surgical programs at Atlanta-area facilities.Dr. Kevin E. Woods, chief of interventional endoscopy, gastroenterology and nutrition, has been instrumental in leading the advancement of the CTCA Atlanta gastroenterology and endoscopy program. Combining his skills of early cancer detection and removal, his expert endoscopic approach offers an expanded range of options for patients who are candidates for nonsurgical endoscopic management of early GI tract malignancies. Dr. Nathan Neufeld joined CTCA in 2013 as a pain/palliative care program specialist and enterprise lead of the CTCA pain and palliative care program. His career was inspired by his mother’s painful battle with breast cancer. Dr. Neufeld provides expertise in advanced interventional pain management techniques to treat his patients’ needs with a goal of increasing quality of life as much as possible.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta

600 Celebrate Life Parkway

Newnan 30265

770-400-6677

cancercenter.com/atlanta