Dr. E.J. Aspuru has been practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Atlanta for more than 19 years and has been included in Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor issue for several years. Whether discussing contraceptive options, navigating high risk pregnancies, or scheduling noninvasive robotic surgeries for gynecologic problems, this New Orleans native provides the women of Atlanta with the very best in medical and surgical care. Moreover, Dr. Aspuru encourages his diverse patient population to ask questions, express fears, and share expectations for their own healthcare. While any licensed OB-GYN can deliver a baby and perform standard surgeries, this top doc asserts that it’s even more imperative to create a safe environment where women can take an active part in the decision making regarding their own wellness. With offices conveniently located in both Atlanta and Alpharetta and online scheduling, Dr. Aspuru is eager to provide a more conscientious approach to women’s health.

Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN

5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Road,

Suite 295, Atlanta 30342

3905 Brookside Parkway,

Suite 204, Alpharetta 30022

404-255-3633 • nsnpobygn.com