Dr. Shaw and her team work diligently to ensure patients are educated about their ear, nose, and throat concerns and understand all available treatment options. Treating both children and adults, Dr. Shaw strives to create and maintain a bright, cheerful office environment where everyone feels at ease. Dr. Shaw is joined in her practice by doctor of audiology Abigail Duncan and nurse practitioner Kelly Heard. The practice looks forward to the addition of Dr. Anupriya Rao, who will join Dr. Shaw’s team on September 1, 2022. Our practice includes an audiology department, allergy department, and in-office procedures, including eustachian tube dilation, sinuplasty, and turbinate reduction. Dr. Shaw has surgical privileges at Northside Hospital, Emory St. Joseph’s, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. We offer telehealth appointments. Dr. Shaw established ENT of GA North Perimeter in 2016 and celebrates the sixth year in a row of being recognized as an Atlanta Top Doc. When not focused on work excellence, she enjoys the love of all things outdoors with her husband, three children, and labrador retriever.

ENT of GA North – Perimeter

755 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Suite 370, Atlanta 30328

404-252-7368 • perimeter-ent.com