ENT of Georgia North is the largest physician-owned ear, nose, and throat practice in Georgia. Founded by physicians in 1996, the practice has grown to become a family of 21 board-certified otolaryngologists across 13 state-of- the-art facilities in the metro Atlanta area. This growth was achieved by selecting the top otolaryngologists who provide the highest quality of care to our patients.

ENT of Georgia North has a full repertoire of generalotolaryngologists and fellowship- trained subspecialists, with representation by all subspecialties within otolaryngology and head and neck surgery. These include rhinology, laryngology, otology, head and neck oncology, pediatric otolaryngology, and facial plastics and reconstructive surgery. This unique combination affords patients access to the highest-trained experts needed to address their conditions. Our ENT providers have strong relationships with the most reputable hospitals and surgery centers in the area. ENT of Georgia North has expanded beyond clinical decision making and the medical and surgical treatment of patients. We also offer ancillary services such as hearing aids, allergy testing and immunotherapy, management of sleep disorders, and facial rejuvenation centers for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care. Additionally, ENT of Georgia North’s physicians continue to be involved in innovative clinical trials for novel devices and therapeutics.