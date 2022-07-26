Dr. Frazier L. Keitt is a board-certified internal medicine physician with subspecialty training in sports medicine. She attended Boston College for her undergraduate degree in communication and then obtained her Master’s in biomedical science from Hampton University. She obtained her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia, and completed her sports medicine fellowship at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She moved back to Georgia to join the Emory Healthcare family in the fall of 2018. She is a full-time nonoperative orthopaedic physician providing specialty services to include diagnostic ultrasonography and ultrasound-guided injection therapy for musculoskeletal injury and disease. Dr. Keitt also holds the position of medical director aiding in the development and growth of the department. She is course director of the Morehouse internal medicine musculoskeletal rotation. She serves as team physician for Overtime Elite Basketball, Morehouse College, The Atlanta Dream women’s professional basketball team, and the area high schools in southwest Atlanta.

Provider Locations

Grady Memorial Hospital

80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta 30303

404-616-1000 • gradyhealth.org/care-treatment/orthopedics-center

Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center

3896 Princeton Lakes Way, Atlanta 30331

404-489-4444

gradyhealth.org/locations/camp-creek-comprehensive- care-center