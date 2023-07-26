Established in 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has gained a solid reputation as a private, multi-specialty ophthalmology practice known for its commitment to providing personalized and caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. Our patients feel confident in choosing us, because we have the experience and expertise to help them achieve optimal vision.

For four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, while Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star Award as an emerging leader in the medical community.