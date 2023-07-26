Established in 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has gained a solid reputation as a private, multi-specialty ophthalmology practice known for its commitment to providing personalized and caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. Our patients feel confident in choosing us, because we have the experience and expertise to help them achieve optimal vision.
For four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, while Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star Award as an emerging leader in the medical community.
We learn about and utilize the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with clearer vision and enhanced quality of life. Dr. John Forrest and Dr. Jeffrey Crowder are active members of the American Academy of Ophthalmology while Dr. Elizabeth Ellison and Dr. Stephen Ellison both participate in the American Optometric Association.
Our on-site, state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including bladeless laser cataract surgery, which made us the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates was also one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery.
Our practice has grown across the Northeast Georgia area and into the western North Carolina regions with primary clinics located in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia in addition to satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, Franklin, and Murphy (North Carolina).
Gainesville Eye Associates
2061 Beverly Road, Gainesville 30501
770-532-4444
gainesvilleeye.com