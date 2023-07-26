Georgia Dermatology Partners has four locations in Brookhaven, Snellville, Loganville, and Braselton. In addition to full- service dermatologic treatments, the practice has a cosmetic and laser center offering the most innovative, cutting-edge technology, a research center where clinical trials are conducted, a Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery unit, and a dermatopathology laboratory.

Each of our board-certified physicians bring unique expertise, gaining them regional and national recognition. All providers have an unwavering commitment to excellence in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. This dedication is shared equally by the practice’s team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and aesthetic professionals.

We would like to congratulate our honorees Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Dr. Keith Wright, Dr. Alia Brown, and Dr. Jessica Mercer on their Top Doctors nomination selection.

Dr. Jonathan Weiss has authored or coauthored more than 90 med- ical and dermatology publications. As an extension of his practice at Georgia Dermatology Partners, he has participated in more than 230 clinical trials through the research hub, Gwinnett Clinical Research Center. He has a special interest in psoriasis and acne, and his research in the field has established him as a recognized leader in dermatology.