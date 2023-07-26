Georgia Dermatology Partners has four locations in Brookhaven, Snellville, Loganville, and Braselton. In addition to full- service dermatologic treatments, the practice has a cosmetic and laser center offering the most innovative, cutting-edge technology, a research center where clinical trials are conducted, a Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery unit, and a dermatopathology laboratory.
Each of our board-certified physicians bring unique expertise, gaining them regional and national recognition. All providers have an unwavering commitment to excellence in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. This dedication is shared equally by the practice’s team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and aesthetic professionals.
We would like to congratulate our honorees Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Dr. Keith Wright, Dr. Alia Brown, and Dr. Jessica Mercer on their Top Doctors nomination selection.
Dr. Jonathan Weiss has authored or coauthored more than 90 med- ical and dermatology publications. As an extension of his practice at Georgia Dermatology Partners, he has participated in more than 230 clinical trials through the research hub, Gwinnett Clinical Research Center. He has a special interest in psoriasis and acne, and his research in the field has established him as a recognized leader in dermatology.
Dr. Keith Wright is a highly skilled dermatologic surgeon who has been with GDP for more than 25 years. Dr. Wright is double boarded in Mohs micrographic surgery and general dermatology, receiving his training at Brown University and Emory University School of Medicine. He has gained an outstanding reputation for exceptional surgical skills, meticulous technique, and affable bedside manner.
Dr. Alia Brown, fellowship trained in cosmetic and laser medicine, started Georgia Derma- tology Partners Laser & Aesthet- ics Center to deliver the most innovative cosmetic procedures to patients. Her practice of general and surgical dermatology is highlighted by her immense skill in aesthetic surgery and inject- ables. She has an artful approach to anti-aging and serves as a consultant, speaker, and trainer in aesthetics. She also serves as
a primary investigator in multiple clinical trials for medical and cosmetic dermatology, with a special interest in recruitment and treatment in skin of color.
Dr. Jessica Mercer is the director of Georgia Dermatology Partners dermatopathology laboratory. Her study of skin, hair, and nails on a microscopic level provides a unique expertise that is reflected in the exceptional care and treatment of her patients. In addition to a dynamic practice in medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, Dr. Mercer also has a special interest in hair-loss conditions and is a trailblazer in the field.
Georgia Dermatology Partners
Brookhaven, Snellville, Loganville, and Braselton