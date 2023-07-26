Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS, is the founder of Anderson Center for Hair, a state-of-the-art hair transplant center with two locations in Atlanta. This is the 10th year he has been selected as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor and the sixth year he has been chosen as one of the top 25 hair transplant surgeons in the world by a medical consumer organization in the UK. He founded the American Academy of Hair Restoration Surgery in 2009 and, to date, Dr. Anderson has trained more than 60 surgeons from around the world in advanced robotic hair transplant surgery. One of the facts about Anderson Center for Hair of which he is most proud is that more than one in 20 of his patients are practicing physicians themselves. He is board certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and is an internationally recognized expert in the specialty.