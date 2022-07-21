Dr. Kyle Hammond is the head team physician for the Atlanta Falcons and the head orthopaedist for the Atlanta Hawks. He is also a team physician for the Atlanta Braves and consults for numerous high schools and youth sports organizations. In addition, he maintains a full-time practice at Emory specializing in non-surgical and surgical youth and adult orthopaedic issues. He is an expert in minimally invasive ACL, other knee ligament, and cartilage procedures, as well as shoulder and elbow injuries, especially with overhead athletes. Dr. Hammond remains active in professional societies and research, which allows him to maintain the highest quality and skills for his patients of all ages and activity levels. Dr. Hammond sits on the CoachSafely Board, which is a youth sports initiative training coaches in the basics of sports medicine.When Dr. Hammond is not seeing patients, he enjoys spending time with his wife and twin sons.

