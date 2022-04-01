The name Russell Lands is synonymous with legacy, community and a love for the natural beauty of the lake and land. A timeless retreat nestled in the deep Southern forest and along the shores of pristine Lake Martin, Russell Lands is a special place where neighbors, friends and families gather to enjoy the simpler things in life.

Since its inception, Russell Lands has been a unique and timeless place. Russell Lands’ founder, Benjamin ‘Mr. Ben’ Russell, grew up in nearby Alexander City. When a fire destroyed most of his hometown in 1902, the successful businessman helped the city rebuild a hospital, hotel, school and other vital infrastructure to support the community. Over time, the creation of Lake Martin in 1926 and further development led to the establishment of Russell Lands in 1962.

From these humble beginnings, Russell Lands continues to be steward of the area’s beautiful natural resources and some of the most sought-after residential real estate across Lake Martin’s more than 41,000 acres of water and 880 miles of shoreline.

“One thing people always said about Mr. Ben was that he was close to the land,” adds Ben Russell, Chairman of the Board of Russell Lands.

Ben Russell carries forward his grandfather’s vision and recently dedicated over 1,500 acres on 12 miles of shoreline to develop The Heritage in honor of his family legacy.

A retreat created to savor the tranquility of the lake, The Heritage is a masterfully designed community featuring roughly 240 waterfront homesites with panoramic lake views and 130 wooded interior lots, many with views of Wicker Point Golf Club. The first phase of The Heritage lakefront real estate will be available in 2022.

A signature amenity in The Heritage is a waterfront, resident-owned lake club, designed by Atlanta-based Cooper Carry. The lake club provides the perfect opportunity for property owners to unwind with family, friends and neighbors and indulge in an array of resort-style amenities year-round.

The lake club will include a large indoor event space with a catering kitchen and event bar, a fully equipped fitness facility and expansive, breathtaking views of Lake Martin from covered verandas.

A saline pool beckons just outdoors along with a nearby grill facility, eight tennis courts and tennis pro-shop, and eight pickleball courts. A picturesque event lawn, covered pavilions, firepits, and waterfront beach area provide a backdrop for gatherings of all sizes. A community dock complex adds an element of convenience, as residents may choose to enjoy a boat ride to the lake club from their home.

The centerpiece of The Heritage, expected to debut in summer 2023, is the highly anticipated Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Wicker Point Golf Club private golf course. Wicker Point Golf Club is the only Coore & Crenshaw-designed course in Alabama. Russell Lands selected Coore & Crenshaw, one of golf’s most respected architectural teams, due to their signature approach of honoring the land in their designs.

“During the design process, we wanted to draw out the beauty of the natural environment by providing an atmosphere that showcases the lake and the hills in the heart of Alabama,” said Ben Crenshaw. “Our approach honors the Russell legacy to love and preserve the land, which became the driving factor in the golf course design.”

“The new Russell Lands golf course is a showcase of the area’s natural beauty and a first in the region. True to our brand, our team has taken the utmost care in designing a golf course from what the land gives us. Players will have an experience that’s unique to Alabama,” added Bill Coore.

Defined by its pine plantations, meandering creeks and lakefront holes, the 18-hole course will emphasize the land’s natural beauty and serenity. Players will feel they are enveloped in the natural environment as they navigate through varying terrains and topographies, with each hole providing a unique challenge.

Wicker Point Golf Club is a golfer’s mecca. The clubhouse, designed by Hank Long of Henry Sprott Long & Associates, sets the tone for classic golf and an authentic Lake Martin experience. A generous wraparound porch, views of multiple holes, and Lake Martin visible from nearly every room combine to create a lake-house ambiance providing an ideal setting for dining, events or relaxing after a round.

Accompanying the clubhouse, a standalone golf shop, complete with pro shop and men’s and women’s locker rooms, will also feature a “wind down” room, including a lounge area and adjacent bar. A large, undulating practice putting course will not only allow players the opportunity to sharpen their skills before their round; they can choose to continue their competition afterwards, well into the evening.

The Russell Lands’ collection of communities means access to a variety of delicious dining options at SpringHouse, Kowaliga Restaurant, Catherine’s Market and the soon-to-debut Fanny Goldmine Diner and BRU 63. Additionally, a full calendar of special events and live entertainment at The AMP, an open-air amphitheater, ample hiking and biking trails, horseback riding, and an on-site Naturalist who educates guests on the local flora and fauna mean a variety of fun for all ages can be found just minutes away from your door.

Russell Lands is a destination for friends and families to reconnect, create memories and share in new lake traditions. Don’t miss the life that will rewrite your heritage for generations. Sign up for exclusive updates at russelllands.com/the-heritage or call 256-215-7011.