Longstreet Clinic congratulates six of our physicians for being recognized among this year’s Atlanta magazine Top Doctors. Longstreet Clinic perinatologist Alexander Allaire, MD; family medicine physician Marti Gibbs, MD; neurosurgeon Betsy Grunch, MD; physiatrist Holmes Marchman, MD; neurosurgeon Karl Schultz, MD, and general and breast surgeon Priscilla Strom MD, represent the standard of excellence in healthcare that our more than 200 providers strive for each day. These respected physicians have not only made an impact on the lives of their patients, but also have left an imprint on the healthcare of our region. For 25 years, Longstreet Clinic has provided primary and multispecialty care to families across North Georgia, offering access to innovative healthcare, the latest technologies, and advanced treatment options. To learn more about our 20 medical specialties and nine locations (including offices in Suwanee, Buford, and Braselton), visit longstreetclinic.com or call 770-718-1122.

