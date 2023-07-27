Dr. Melissa McCarty Statham is honored to be chosen by physician peers as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor for the past six years, a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the past six years, a Georgia Trend magazine Top Doctor from 2020–2022, and an Exceptional Woman in Medicine from 2020–2023. Dr. Statham is the only double-fellowship-trained, board-certified otolaryngologist in Georgia who completed subspecialty training in both pediatric otolaryngology and laryngology and care of the professional voice.

Dr. Statham completed her medical degree at the University of Louisville. After finishing otolaryngology residency at the University of Cincinnati, she completed her laryngology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh and an additional pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, receiving training from internationally renowned experts.

Since moving to Atlanta in 2010, Dr. Statham has been providing individualized, state-of-the- art care in general ENT, general and complex pediatric ENT, and disorders of the larynx and airway in patients of all ages. Our entire office aims to provide exemplary care for every patient, every day.