Pavna Brahma, MD, FACOG, serves as SGF Atlanta’s IVF director. She is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with extensive experience in all aspects of infertility. Clinically, she focuses on personalized fertility care for her patients. Dr. Brahma is passionate about the treatment of diminished ovarian reserve, recurrent pregnancy loss, fertility preservation, and PCOS. Dr. Brahma has been awarded for her compassionate care of patients and research achievements over the years.

Shady Grove Fertility

5445 Meridian Mark Road, Suite 270, Atlanta 30342

404-843-2229 • shadygrovefertility.com