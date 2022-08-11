Thomas Xu, MD, and Jessica McCabe, MD, with Piedmont Physicians Group Sports and Spine Specialists specialize in spine, musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic medicine. Their focus is on taking a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to enhance and restore functional abilities and quality of life for patients experiencing pain from spinal and musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. A range of interventions are available, from relatively conservative procedures and treatments to more complex imaging-guided (fluoroscopy and ultrasound) procedures. Dr. Xu is fellowship trained in interventional spine at UCLA and obtained his medical degree at the University of Toledo. Dr. McCabe obtained her medical degree at Emory University. Both Dr. Xu and Dr. McCabe completed their residency training at the University of Colorado. Dr. Xu has taught multiple courses both internationally and domestically in advanced spinal injection techniques as part of the North American Spine Society. Both providers offer virtual visits and accept most major insurance plans.

