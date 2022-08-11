Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology, Atlanta, provides exceptional consultative rheumatology services to the metro Atlanta area. Our rheumatologists have over three decades of combined experience in the expert diagnosis and management of complex rheumatologic diseases. Our affiliation with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital makes us a referral center for outpatient and inpatient services and provides our patients with access to all specialty services at Piedmont Healthcare. Our physicians—Dr. Mala Kaul, Dr. Wambui Machua, and Dr. Kashif Jafri—have trained at distinguished rheumatology fellowship programs and enjoy caring for patients with a variety of rheumatologic autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, vasculitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and dermatomyositis/polymyositis. We also provide comprehensive osteoporosis care through our Bone Health Center and opportunities to receive cutting-edge treatments through our clinical research program. Our physicians focus on treating each patient with personalized attention and are passionate about patient education and effective communication. Schedule an appointment with our team and experience an unparalleled level of rheumatology care.

Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology, Atlanta

1800 Howell Mill Road NW, Suite 500, Atlanta 30318

404-367-3350 • piedmont.org