Serenity Podiatry and Med Spa is a novelty practice bridging the gap between traditional podiatric medicine and specialized aesthetic footcare. Clients can turn to founder Dr. Sarepta Isaac and her team to provide treatments like laser nail restoration, noninvasive pain therapy, medical-grade aesthetic procedures, and much more. Plus, the Serenity Podiatry product line helps to maintain at-home care and enhance results.

Serenity Podiatry and Med Spa

770 Old Roswell Place, Suite A300, Roswell 30076

678-373-3050 • serenitypodiatry.com