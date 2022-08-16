Shazib Khawaja, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, is board certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Medicine. He serves as chief of interventional cardiology at Tanner Health System’s two accredited chest pain centers and as medical operations leader for the five-hospital health system’s heart and vascular services. He earned his medical degree from the University of South

Alabama in Mobile. After completing a residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, Dr. Khawaja completed a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical School and an interventional cardiology subspecialty fellowship at the University of Minnesota/Minneapolis Heart Institute. Dr. Khawaja also received advanced training in peripheral vascular interventions at the Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix. He and the team at Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists provide a range of services for patients with heart disease and other vascular disorders, offering state-of-the-art technology to provide high-quality, and comprehensive care. Appointments are available in Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Georgia, and in Wedowee, Alabama.

Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists

Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Wedowee

770-812-9326 • heartandvascularspecialists.org