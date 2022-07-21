Stephen Lipsky, MD, founder and CEO of Children’s Eye Care & Surgery of Georgia is a fellowship-trained pediatric ophthalmologist with nearly 30 years’ experience who founded his own practice dedicated to putting kids first. Putting kids first means that Dr. Lipsky and his devoted team tailor the entire patient experience to the pediatric patient and the patient’s family. This includes dedicated staff who understand the stress and worry of potential eye problems in children. It also includes having a facility that is inviting and welcoming to children, making them feel comfortable and at ease. At Children’s Eye Care, our tailored approach offers a premium experience for our patients and their families. Dr. Lipsky and his team strive to provide the best possible care without sacrificing important elements of the patient experience, such as reduced wait times and a streamlined booking system. Our patients can be assured that from the moment they book an appointment, they will be treated like family and provided top-quality care.

Children’s Eye Care and Surgery of Georgia, PC

5185 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 350

Peachtree Corners 30092

770-858-5437

cecsga.com