The Healthy Woman is not your average doctor’s office; it’s a conglomerate of passionate providers working together to usher in a new era, making comprehensive healthcare

available to all women. Founded by Jocelyn Slaughter, MD, OB-GYN, The Healthy Woman is expanding rapidly and can be found throughout Gwinnett County. With its 2022 expansion, the practice also boasts full primary care services—led by Dr. Barbara Joy Jones, a dual-board-certified family medicine physician, as well as on-air medical expert contributor for media outlets—in addition to obstetrics and gynecology.

770-809-1100 • the-healthywoman.com