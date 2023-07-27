Therapeutic Radiation Oncology (TRO) has proudly served the metro Atlanta area for more than 30 years. The team of eight board-certified radiation oncologists staff seven Pied- mont Radiation Oncology centers throughout greater Atlanta. Our Top Doctors have been trained at some of the best cancer hospitals in the country and pride themselves on bringing the latest advances in technology and cancer treatment to our community.

John Giesler, MD, is a senior partner of TRO and sees patients in our River- dale, Stockbridge, and Griffin offices. Diana Santiago, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont Newnan Hospital Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Newnan office. Geetha Rao, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont Fayette Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Fayette office. Kim Neisler, MD, serves as medical director of Piedmont Henry Hospital Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Stockbridge office. Sasha Wahab, MD, serves as president of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology and sees patients in our Riverdale and Griffin offices. Charles Woods, MD, is our central nervous system and gynecology pro- cedures specialist and sees patients in our Fayette and Atlanta offices.