R. Doyle Stulting, MD, PhD, is a fellowship-trained cornea, cataract, and refractive surgeon who has been selected as an Atlanta magazine Top Doc every year since the award’s inception. He has earned a reputation for handling the toughest cornea and cataract cases referred from other ophthalmologists and from optometrists. Dr. Stulting is a pioneer in research on corneal disease and LASIK who founded the Stulting Research Center at Woolfson Eye Institute. Dr. Stulting is past president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). He is also highly regarded internationally as a lecturer, receiving the ASCRS Binkhorst Award, the International Society of Refractive Surgery’s Barraquer Award, the Eye Bank Association of America’s Paton Award, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s Life Achievement Honor Award. Dr. Stulting introduced corneal cross-linking to the United States, performing the first procedure as part of an FDA clinical trial in 2008. He has served as principal investigator for several FDA trials to improve the corneal cross-linking procedure and has rescued many patients from the need for a corneal transplant. He also led the research that was used to obtain FDA approval for corneal topography-guided LASIK, which delivered the best visual results of any previous FDA clinical trial of LASIK. Dr. Stulting served for 10 years as editor-in-chief of the medical journal Cornea. He has authored more than 260 professional publications and countless other articles based on his extensive clinical research in corneal transplantation, laser vision correction, dry eye management, and cataract surgery.

Woolfson Eye Institute

800 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Suite 125, Atlanta 30328

404-256-1125

woolfsoneye.com