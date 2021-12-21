Best of Atlanta 2021: Readers’ Choice

See all Best of Atlanta 2021 winners

We asked our readers to share their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 161 came out on top.

Shopping

Best Farmers Market

Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Decatur

Best Farmers Market (runner-up)

Freedom Farmers Market

Poncey-Highland

Best Furniture Store

Intaglia Home Collection

Piedmont Heights

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Bombchel Factory

Ponce City Market

Best Bridal Salon

The Sentimentalist

Berkeley Park

Best Skincare Store

Sephora

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Best Local Bookstore

Virginia Highland Books

VaHi

Best Kitchen Store

The Cook’s Warehouse

Piedmont Heights

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Pike Nurseries

Best Garden Supply/Nursery (runner-up)

The Victorian Atlanta

East Atlanta, Old Fourth Ward

Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)

Sid Mashburn

Westside Provisions

Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)

Billy Reid

Westside Provisions, Buckhead

Best Place for Men’s Suits

Suitsupply

Shops Around Lenox

Best Toy Store

Rhen’s Nest

Old Fourth Ward

Best Place to Buy Art (tie)

Vinings Gallery

Vinings

Courtesy of Jackson Fine Art

Best Place to Buy Art (tie)

Jackson Fine Art

Buckhead

Best Record Store

Criminal Records

Inman Park

Best Jewelry Store

Worthmore

Decatur, Midtown

Best Wine Store

Perrine’s Wine Shop

Westside Provisions

Best Department Store

Nordstrom

Best Shopping Mall (Indoor)

Phipps Plaza

Best Shopping Mall (Outdoor)

Avalon

Best Outdoor Gear Shop

REI

Best Flower Shop

Remembering You Flowers and Gifts

Best Cigar Shop (tie)

Got Cigars?

Decatur

Best Cigar Shop (tie)

Davidoff of Geneva

Buckhead

Best Butcher Shop

Midtown Butcher Shoppe

Midtown

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Junkman’s Daughter

Little Five Points

Best Eyeglass Shop

Warby Parker

Best Tennis Shop

I Play Tennis

Piedmont Heights

Best Local Clothing Store

Dakota J’s

VaHi

Best Gift Shop

Adelina Social Goods

The Works

Best Furniture & Home Goods Resale

Kudzu Antiques + Modern

Decatur

Best Lighting Shop

Lamp Arts

Berkeley Park

Best Men’s Shoes

Cobbler Union

Ponce City Market

Home services

Best Custom Closets

The Container Store

Best Homebuilder

Hedgewood Homes

Best Interior Designer

Trinity Home Design

Decatur

Drinking + Nightlife

Best Place to Dance

Candela

Armour

Best Place to Dance (runner-up)

Johnny’s Hideaway

North Buckhead

Best Cocktails

Little Spirit

Inman Park

Best Wine List

The Chastain

Chastain Park

Best Sports Bar

Taco Mac

Best Georgia Winery (tie)

Chateau Elan

Braselton

Best Georgia Winery (tie)

Wolf Mountain Vineyards

Dahlonega

Best Wine Bar

Barcelona

Inman Park, Westside

Best Margarita

Minero

Old Fourth Ward

Best Bar

The Albert

Inman Park

Best Spot for Trivia

Red’s Beer Garden

Benteen Park

Best Brewery

Three Taverns

Decatur, Reynoldstown

Best Georgia Beer

Creature Comforts Tropicália

Best Karaoke Night

The Local

VaHi

Services

Best Framing Shop

Framing by Design

Piedmont Heights

Best Wedding Venue (tie)

SCAD’s Ivy Hall

Midtown

Best Wedding Venue (tie)

Chateau Elan

Braselton

Best Dry Cleaner

Sig Samuels

Midtown

Best Financial Planner

Charles Schwab

Best Car Wash

Two Minit “Gorilla” Car Wash

Piedmont Heights

Best Boutique Hotel

Clermont Hotel

Poncey-Highland

Eating

Best Tacos

Taqueria Del Sol

Best Ramen

Jinya Ramen Bar

Best Itallian

Storico Fresco

Buckhead

Best Patio

Marlow’s Tavern

Best Barbecue

Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Poncey-Highland

Best Mexican

Minero

Old Fourth Ward

Best Bakery

Saint-Germain

Ponce City Market, Westside

Best OTP Restaurant (tie)

Casa Nuova

Alpharetta

Best OTP Restaurant (tie)

Marlow’s Tavern

Best Restaurant for Kids

Taco Mac

Best Food Pop-up

Heritage Supper Club

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Restaurant

Southern Belle

Poncey-Highland

Best New Restaurant

Karv Kitchen

Chamblee

Best Chocolate/Chocolatier

Xocolatl

Inman Park

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant

Lazy Betty

Candler Park

Best Frozen Treat

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Best Cookies

Tiff’s Treats

Best Food Instagrammer

Eating Through Atlanta @eatingthroughatlanta

Best Breakfast

Home Grown

Reynoldstown

Best Chef

Joey Ward, Southern Belle & Georgia Boy

Best Salads

Ponko Chicken

Best Brunch

Murphy’s

VaHi

Best Power-Breakfast Restaurant

First Watch

Best Indian

Chai Pani

Decatur

Best Burrito

Minero

Old Fourth Ward

Best Sandwich Shop (tie)

Fred’s Meat & Bread

Inman Park

Best Sandwich Shop (tie)

Victory Sandwich Bar

Decatur, Inman Park

Best Doughnut Shop

Revolution Doughnuts

Decatur, Inman Park

Best Chinese

Masterpiece

Duluth

Photograph courtesy of Slutty Vegan

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant

Slutty Vegan

Best Japanese

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Morningside/Lenox Park

Best Gourmet Foods

Alon’s

Best Cake Shop

Piece of Cake

Best Thai

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Midtown

Best Pie Shop

Southern Baked Pie Company

Best Pizza

Antico Pizza

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Arden’s Garden

Best Buford Highway Restaurant

Lee’s Bakery

Chamblee

Best Sushi

Umi

Peachtree Heights West

Best Steak

Bones

Buckhead

Best Coffee Shop

Dancing Goats

Best Food Hall

Krog Street Market

Inman Park

Best Greek

Grecian Gyro

Play & See

Best Public Park

Piedmont Park

Best Concert Venue

The Tabernacle

Downtown

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Live Theater

Fox Theatre

Midtown

Best Attraction Worth the Drive

National Center for Civil & Human Rights

Downtown

(Editor’s note: Guess they cornered the OTP vote.)

Best Day Trip

North Georgia Mountains

Best Jazz Club

Blind Willie’s

VaHi

Best Bowling Alley

Comet Pub & Lanes

Decatur

Best Bowling Alley (runner-up)

Painted Duck

Stockyards Atlanta

Best Art Gallery (tie)

Spalding Nix Fine Art

Peachtree Hills

Best Art Gallery (tie)

Whitespace Gallery

Inman Park

Best Private Golf Course

Ansley Golf Club

Ansley Park

Best Public Golf Course

Bobby Jones

Buckhead

Best Live Music Venue

Eddie’s Attic

Decatur

Best Live Comedy

The Village Theater

Sweet Auburn

Best Live Comedy (runner-up)

Laughing Skull

Midtown

Best Museum (Arts)

High Museum of Art

Midtown

Best Museum (Other)

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Midtown

Best Museum (Other, runner-up)

Atlanta History Center

Peachtree Heights West

Best Local Attraction (Indoors)

Georgia Aquarium

Downtown

Best Local Attraction (Outdoors)

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Piedmont Park

Best Local Band

Bird Dog Jubilee

Best Bike Trail

Silver Comet

Best Bike Trail (runner-up)

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area

Arabia Mountain

Health & Wellness

Best Running Event

Peachtree Road Race

Best Gym/Health Club

Armour Body

Armour

Best Barre Studio

Barre 3

Best Climbing Gym (tie)

Stone Summit

Best Climbing Gym (tie)

Wall Crawler

Candler Park

Best Yoga Studio

Highland Yoga

Best Personal Trainer

Jeremy Ryan Allen

Best Bike Shop

Outback Bikes

Little Five Points

Best Cycling Studio

SoulCycle

Best Pilates Studio

Stellar Bodies

Best Massage Therapist

The Art of Touch Massage

Midtown

Best Crossfit Studio

Crossfit Atlanta

Underwood Hills

Media & Sports

Best Atlanta Hawks Player

Trae Young

Best TV Meteorologist

Ella Dorsey

Best Radio Talk Show Host

Dr. Rashad Richey

Best TV Sports Anchor

Maria Martin

Best Pro Sports Team

Atlanta Braves

Best Pro Sports Team (runner-up)

Atlanta United

Best Atlanta Falcons Player

Matt Ryan

Best Atlanta Braves Player

Freddie Freeman

Best Atlanta United Player

Josef Martínez

Best Atlanta Dream Player

Courtney Williams

Pets

Best Veterinary Practice

The Village Vets

Decatur

Best Pet Groomer

Jazzy Pawz

Inman Park

Best Pet Store

The Whole Dog Market

Best Doggy Day Care (tie)

Barking Hound Village

Best Doggy Day Care (tie)

Doguroo

Berkeley Park

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)

Hampton + Hudson

Inman Park

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)

Fetch

Old Fourth Ward

Beauty

Best Salon Colorist (tie)

Abby Andree, Sirene Salon

English Avenue

Best Salon Colorist (tie)

Atlanta Hair Color Studio

Woodland Hills

Best Hair Stylist

Frankie Love Edwards

Best Salon For Blowout

Drybar

Best Spa/Salon (Facial)

The Ten Spot

Morningside

Best Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons

Midtown

Best Hair Salon

Van Michael Salon

This article appears in our December 2021 issue.