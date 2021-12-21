Best of Atlanta 2021: Readers’ Choice

We asked our readers to share their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 161 came out on top.

Shopping

Best Farmers Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market
Decatur

Best Farmers Market (runner-up)
Freedom Farmers Market
Poncey-Highland

Best Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection
Piedmont Heights

Best Local Women’s Boutique
Bombchel Factory
Ponce City Market

Best Bridal Salon
The Sentimentalist
Berkeley Park

Best Skincare Store
Sephora

Virginia Highland Books
Virginia Highland Books

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Best Local Bookstore
Virginia Highland Books
VaHi

Best Kitchen Store
The Cook’s Warehouse
Piedmont Heights

Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries

Best Garden Supply/Nursery (runner-up)
The Victorian Atlanta
East Atlanta, Old Fourth Ward

Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)
Sid Mashburn
Westside Provisions

Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)
Billy Reid
Westside Provisions, Buckhead

Best Place for Men’s Suits
Suitsupply
Shops Around Lenox

Best Toy Store
Rhen’s Nest
Old Fourth Ward

Best Place to Buy Art (tie)
Vinings Gallery
Vinings

Jackson Fine Art
La robe bleue sur les vagues, T12 by Saïdou Dicko

Courtesy of Jackson Fine Art

Best Place to Buy Art (tie)
Jackson Fine Art
Buckhead

Best Record Store
Criminal Records
Inman Park

Best Jewelry Store
Worthmore
Decatur, Midtown

Best Wine Store
Perrine’s Wine Shop
Westside Provisions

Best Department Store
Nordstrom

Best Shopping Mall (Indoor)
Phipps Plaza

Best Shopping Mall (Outdoor)
Avalon

Best Outdoor Gear Shop
REI

Best Flower Shop
Remembering You Flowers and Gifts

Best Cigar Shop (tie)
Got Cigars?
Decatur

Best Cigar Shop (tie)
Davidoff of Geneva
Buckhead

Best Butcher Shop
Midtown Butcher Shoppe
Midtown

Best Vintage Clothing Store
Junkman’s Daughter
Little Five Points

Best Eyeglass Shop
Warby Parker

Best Tennis Shop
I Play Tennis
Piedmont Heights

Best Local Clothing Store
Dakota J’s
VaHi

Best Gift Shop
Adelina Social Goods
The Works

Best Furniture & Home Goods Resale
Kudzu Antiques + Modern
Decatur

Best Lighting Shop
Lamp Arts
Berkeley Park

Best Men’s Shoes
Cobbler Union
Ponce City Market

Home services

Best Custom Closets
The Container Store

Best Homebuilder
Hedgewood Homes

Best Interior Designer
Trinity Home Design
Decatur

Drinking + Nightlife

Best Place to Dance
Candela
Armour

Best Place to Dance (runner-up)
Johnny’s Hideaway
North Buckhead

Best Cocktails
Little Spirit
Inman Park

Best Wine List
The Chastain
Chastain Park

Best Sports Bar
Taco Mac

Best Georgia Winery (tie)
Chateau Elan
Braselton

Best Georgia Winery (tie)
Wolf Mountain Vineyards
Dahlonega

Best Wine Bar
Barcelona
Inman Park, Westside

Best Margarita
Minero
Old Fourth Ward

Best Bar
The Albert
Inman Park

Best Spot for Trivia
Red’s Beer Garden
Benteen Park

Best Brewery
Three Taverns
Decatur, Reynoldstown

Best Georgia Beer
Creature Comforts Tropicália

Best Karaoke Night
The Local
VaHi

Services

Best Framing Shop
Framing by Design
Piedmont Heights

Best Wedding Venue (tie)
SCAD’s Ivy Hall
Midtown

Best Wedding Venue (tie)
Chateau Elan
Braselton

Best Dry Cleaner
Sig Samuels
Midtown

Best Financial Planner
Charles Schwab

Best Car Wash
Two Minit “Gorilla” Car Wash
Piedmont Heights

Best Boutique Hotel
Clermont Hotel
Poncey-Highland

Eating

Best Tacos
Taqueria Del Sol

Best Ramen
Jinya Ramen Bar

Best Itallian
Storico Fresco
Buckhead

Best Patio
Marlow’s Tavern

Best Barbecue
Sweet Auburn Barbecue
Poncey-Highland

Best Mexican
Minero
Old Fourth Ward

Best Bakery
Saint-Germain
Ponce City Market, Westside

Best OTP Restaurant (tie)
Casa Nuova
Alpharetta

Best OTP Restaurant (tie)
Marlow’s Tavern

Best Restaurant for Kids
Taco Mac

Best Food Pop-up
Heritage Supper Club

Southern Belle Atlanta
Vietnamese Grilled Pork Belly for Two at Southern Belle

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Restaurant
Southern Belle
Poncey-Highland

Best New Restaurant
Karv Kitchen
Chamblee

Best Chocolate/Chocolatier
Xocolatl
Inman Park

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty
Candler Park

Best Frozen Treat
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Best Cookies
Tiff’s Treats

Best Food Instagrammer
Eating Through Atlanta @eatingthroughatlanta

Best Breakfast
Home Grown
Reynoldstown

Best Chef
Joey Ward, Southern Belle & Georgia Boy

Best Salads
Ponko Chicken

Best Brunch
Murphy’s
VaHi

Best Power-Breakfast Restaurant
First Watch

Best Indian
Chai Pani
Decatur

Best Burrito
Minero
Old Fourth Ward

Best Sandwich Shop (tie)
Fred’s Meat & Bread
Inman Park

Best Sandwich Shop (tie)
Victory Sandwich Bar
Decatur, Inman Park

Best Doughnut Shop
Revolution Doughnuts
Decatur, Inman Park

Best Chinese
Masterpiece
Duluth

Slutty Vegan Atlanta
Slutty Vegan

Photograph courtesy of Slutty Vegan

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
Slutty Vegan

Best Japanese
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Morningside/Lenox Park

Best Gourmet Foods
Alon’s

Best Cake Shop
Piece of Cake

Best Thai
Nan Thai Fine Dining
Midtown

Best Pie Shop
Southern Baked Pie Company

Best Pizza
Antico Pizza

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden

Best Buford Highway Restaurant
Lee’s Bakery
Chamblee

Best Sushi
Umi
Peachtree Heights West

Best Steak
Bones
Buckhead

Best Coffee Shop
Dancing Goats

Best Food Hall
Krog Street Market
Inman Park

Best Greek
Grecian Gyro

Play & See

Best Public Park
Piedmont Park

Best Concert Venue
The Tabernacle
Downtown

Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Live Theater
Fox Theatre
Midtown

Best Attraction Worth the Drive
National Center for Civil & Human Rights
Downtown
(Editor’s note: Guess they cornered the OTP vote.)

Best Day Trip
North Georgia Mountains

Best Jazz Club
Blind Willie’s
VaHi

Best Bowling Alley
Comet Pub & Lanes
Decatur

Best Bowling Alley (runner-up)
Painted Duck
Stockyards Atlanta

Best Art Gallery (tie)
Spalding Nix Fine Art
Peachtree Hills

Best Art Gallery (tie)
Whitespace Gallery
Inman Park

Best Private Golf Course
Ansley Golf Club
Ansley Park

Best Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones
Buckhead

Best Live Music Venue
Eddie’s Attic
Decatur

Best Live Comedy
The Village Theater
Sweet Auburn

Best Live Comedy (runner-up)
Laughing Skull
Midtown

Best Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art
Midtown

Best Museum (Other)
SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film
Midtown

Best Museum (Other, runner-up)
Atlanta History Center
Peachtree Heights West

Best Local Attraction (Indoors)
Georgia Aquarium
Downtown

Best Local Attraction (Outdoors)
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Piedmont Park

Best Local Band
Bird Dog Jubilee

Best Bike Trail
Silver Comet

Best Bike Trail (runner-up)
Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area
Arabia Mountain

Health & Wellness

Best Running Event
Peachtree Road Race

Best Gym/Health Club
Armour Body
Armour

Best Barre Studio
Barre 3

Best Climbing Gym (tie)
Stone Summit

Best Climbing Gym (tie)
Wall Crawler
Candler Park

Best Yoga Studio
Highland Yoga

Best Personal Trainer
Jeremy Ryan Allen

Best Bike Shop
Outback Bikes
Little Five Points

Best Cycling Studio
SoulCycle

Best Pilates Studio
Stellar Bodies

Best Massage Therapist
The Art of Touch Massage
Midtown

Best Crossfit Studio
Crossfit Atlanta
Underwood Hills

Media & Sports

Best Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young

Best TV Meteorologist
Ella Dorsey

Best Radio Talk Show Host
Dr. Rashad Richey

Best TV Sports Anchor
Maria Martin

Best Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves

Best Pro Sports Team (runner-up)
Atlanta United

Best Atlanta Falcons Player
Matt Ryan

Best Atlanta Braves Player
Freddie Freeman

Best Atlanta United Player
Josef Martínez

Best Atlanta Dream Player
Courtney Williams

Pets

Best Veterinary Practice
The Village Vets
Decatur

Best Pet Groomer
Jazzy Pawz
Inman Park

Best Pet Store
The Whole Dog Market

Best Doggy Day Care (tie)
Barking Hound Village

Best Doggy Day Care (tie)
Doguroo
Berkeley Park

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)
Hampton + Hudson
Inman Park

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)
Fetch
Old Fourth Ward

Beauty

Best Salon Colorist (tie)
Abby Andree, Sirene Salon
English Avenue

Best Salon Colorist (tie)
Atlanta Hair Color Studio
Woodland Hills

Best Hair Stylist
Frankie Love Edwards

Best Salon For Blowout
Drybar

Best Spa/Salon (Facial)
The Ten Spot
Morningside

Best Spa
The Spa at Four Seasons
Midtown

Best Hair Salon
Van Michael Salon

This article appears in our December 2021 issue.

