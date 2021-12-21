Best of Atlanta 2021: Readers’ Choice

See all Best of Atlanta 2021 winners
We asked our readers to share their favorites in dozens of categories, and these 161 came out on top.
Shopping
Best Farmers Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market
Decatur
Best Farmers Market (runner-up)
Freedom Farmers Market
Poncey-Highland
Best Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection
Piedmont Heights
Best Local Women’s Boutique
Bombchel Factory
Ponce City Market
Best Bridal Salon
The Sentimentalist
Berkeley Park
Best Skincare Store
Sephora
Best Local Bookstore
Virginia Highland Books
VaHi
Best Kitchen Store
The Cook’s Warehouse
Piedmont Heights
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries
Best Garden Supply/Nursery (runner-up)
The Victorian Atlanta
East Atlanta, Old Fourth Ward
Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)
Sid Mashburn
Westside Provisions
Best Local Men’s Boutique (tie)
Billy Reid
Westside Provisions, Buckhead
Best Place for Men’s Suits
Suitsupply
Shops Around Lenox
Best Toy Store
Rhen’s Nest
Old Fourth Ward
Best Place to Buy Art (tie)
Vinings Gallery
Vinings
Best Place to Buy Art (tie)
Jackson Fine Art
Buckhead
Best Record Store
Criminal Records
Inman Park
Best Jewelry Store
Worthmore
Decatur, Midtown
Best Wine Store
Perrine’s Wine Shop
Westside Provisions
Best Department Store
Nordstrom
Best Shopping Mall (Indoor)
Phipps Plaza
Best Shopping Mall (Outdoor)
Avalon
Best Outdoor Gear Shop
REI
Best Flower Shop
Remembering You Flowers and Gifts
Best Cigar Shop (tie)
Got Cigars?
Decatur
Best Cigar Shop (tie)
Davidoff of Geneva
Buckhead
Best Butcher Shop
Midtown Butcher Shoppe
Midtown
Best Vintage Clothing Store
Junkman’s Daughter
Little Five Points
Best Eyeglass Shop
Warby Parker
Best Tennis Shop
I Play Tennis
Piedmont Heights
Best Local Clothing Store
Dakota J’s
VaHi
Best Gift Shop
Adelina Social Goods
The Works
Best Furniture & Home Goods Resale
Kudzu Antiques + Modern
Decatur
Best Lighting Shop
Lamp Arts
Berkeley Park
Best Men’s Shoes
Cobbler Union
Ponce City Market
Home services
Best Custom Closets
The Container Store
Best Homebuilder
Hedgewood Homes
Best Interior Designer
Trinity Home Design
Decatur
Drinking + Nightlife
Best Place to Dance
Candela
Armour
Best Place to Dance (runner-up)
Johnny’s Hideaway
North Buckhead
Best Cocktails
Little Spirit
Inman Park
Best Wine List
The Chastain
Chastain Park
Best Sports Bar
Taco Mac
Best Georgia Winery (tie)
Chateau Elan
Braselton
Best Georgia Winery (tie)
Wolf Mountain Vineyards
Dahlonega
Best Wine Bar
Barcelona
Inman Park, Westside
Best Margarita
Minero
Old Fourth Ward
Best Bar
The Albert
Inman Park
Best Spot for Trivia
Red’s Beer Garden
Benteen Park
Best Brewery
Three Taverns
Decatur, Reynoldstown
Best Georgia Beer
Creature Comforts Tropicália
Best Karaoke Night
The Local
VaHi
Services
Best Framing Shop
Framing by Design
Piedmont Heights
Best Wedding Venue (tie)
SCAD’s Ivy Hall
Midtown
Best Wedding Venue (tie)
Chateau Elan
Braselton
Best Dry Cleaner
Sig Samuels
Midtown
Best Financial Planner
Charles Schwab
Best Car Wash
Two Minit “Gorilla” Car Wash
Piedmont Heights
Best Boutique Hotel
Clermont Hotel
Poncey-Highland
Eating
Best Tacos
Taqueria Del Sol
Best Ramen
Jinya Ramen Bar
Best Itallian
Storico Fresco
Buckhead
Best Patio
Marlow’s Tavern
Best Barbecue
Sweet Auburn Barbecue
Poncey-Highland
Best Mexican
Minero
Old Fourth Ward
Best Bakery
Saint-Germain
Ponce City Market, Westside
Best OTP Restaurant (tie)
Casa Nuova
Alpharetta
Best OTP Restaurant (tie)
Marlow’s Tavern
Best Restaurant for Kids
Taco Mac
Best Food Pop-up
Heritage Supper Club
Best Restaurant
Southern Belle
Poncey-Highland
Best New Restaurant
Karv Kitchen
Chamblee
Best Chocolate/Chocolatier
Xocolatl
Inman Park
Best Special-Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty
Candler Park
Best Frozen Treat
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Best Cookies
Tiff’s Treats
Best Food Instagrammer
Eating Through Atlanta @eatingthroughatlanta
Best Breakfast
Home Grown
Reynoldstown
Best Chef
Joey Ward, Southern Belle & Georgia Boy
Best Salads
Ponko Chicken
Best Brunch
Murphy’s
VaHi
Best Power-Breakfast Restaurant
First Watch
Best Indian
Chai Pani
Decatur
Best Burrito
Minero
Old Fourth Ward
Best Sandwich Shop (tie)
Fred’s Meat & Bread
Inman Park
Best Sandwich Shop (tie)
Victory Sandwich Bar
Decatur, Inman Park
Best Doughnut Shop
Revolution Doughnuts
Decatur, Inman Park
Best Chinese
Masterpiece
Duluth
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
Slutty Vegan
Best Japanese
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Morningside/Lenox Park
Best Gourmet Foods
Alon’s
Best Cake Shop
Piece of Cake
Best Thai
Nan Thai Fine Dining
Midtown
Best Pie Shop
Southern Baked Pie Company
Best Pizza
Antico Pizza
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden
Best Buford Highway Restaurant
Lee’s Bakery
Chamblee
Best Sushi
Umi
Peachtree Heights West
Best Steak
Bones
Buckhead
Best Coffee Shop
Dancing Goats
Best Food Hall
Krog Street Market
Inman Park
Best Greek
Grecian Gyro
Play & See
Best Public Park
Piedmont Park
Best Concert Venue
The Tabernacle
Downtown
Best Live Theater
Fox Theatre
Midtown
Best Attraction Worth the Drive
National Center for Civil & Human Rights
Downtown
(Editor’s note: Guess they cornered the OTP vote.)
Best Day Trip
North Georgia Mountains
Best Jazz Club
Blind Willie’s
VaHi
Best Bowling Alley
Comet Pub & Lanes
Decatur
Best Bowling Alley (runner-up)
Painted Duck
Stockyards Atlanta
Best Art Gallery (tie)
Spalding Nix Fine Art
Peachtree Hills
Best Art Gallery (tie)
Whitespace Gallery
Inman Park
Best Private Golf Course
Ansley Golf Club
Ansley Park
Best Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones
Buckhead
Best Live Music Venue
Eddie’s Attic
Decatur
Best Live Comedy
The Village Theater
Sweet Auburn
Best Live Comedy (runner-up)
Laughing Skull
Midtown
Best Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art
Midtown
Best Museum (Other)
SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film
Midtown
Best Museum (Other, runner-up)
Atlanta History Center
Peachtree Heights West
Best Local Attraction (Indoors)
Georgia Aquarium
Downtown
Best Local Attraction (Outdoors)
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Piedmont Park
Best Local Band
Bird Dog Jubilee
Best Bike Trail
Silver Comet
Best Bike Trail (runner-up)
Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area
Arabia Mountain
Health & Wellness
Best Running Event
Peachtree Road Race
Best Gym/Health Club
Armour Body
Armour
Best Barre Studio
Barre 3
Best Climbing Gym (tie)
Stone Summit
Best Climbing Gym (tie)
Wall Crawler
Candler Park
Best Yoga Studio
Highland Yoga
Best Personal Trainer
Jeremy Ryan Allen
Best Bike Shop
Outback Bikes
Little Five Points
Best Cycling Studio
SoulCycle
Best Pilates Studio
Stellar Bodies
Best Massage Therapist
The Art of Touch Massage
Midtown
Best Crossfit Studio
Crossfit Atlanta
Underwood Hills
Media & Sports
Best Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young
Best TV Meteorologist
Ella Dorsey
Best Radio Talk Show Host
Dr. Rashad Richey
Best TV Sports Anchor
Maria Martin
Best Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves
Best Pro Sports Team (runner-up)
Atlanta United
Best Atlanta Falcons Player
Matt Ryan
Best Atlanta Braves Player
Freddie Freeman
Best Atlanta United Player
Josef Martínez
Best Atlanta Dream Player
Courtney Williams
Pets
Best Veterinary Practice
The Village Vets
Decatur
Best Pet Groomer
Jazzy Pawz
Inman Park
Best Pet Store
The Whole Dog Market
Best Doggy Day Care (tie)
Barking Hound Village
Best Doggy Day Care (tie)
Doguroo
Berkeley Park
Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)
Hampton + Hudson
Inman Park
Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant (tie)
Fetch
Old Fourth Ward
Beauty
Best Salon Colorist (tie)
Abby Andree, Sirene Salon
English Avenue
Best Salon Colorist (tie)
Atlanta Hair Color Studio
Woodland Hills
Best Hair Stylist
Frankie Love Edwards
Best Salon For Blowout
Drybar
Best Spa/Salon (Facial)
The Ten Spot
Morningside
Best Spa
The Spa at Four Seasons
Midtown
Best Hair Salon
Van Michael Salon
This article appears in our December 2021 issue.