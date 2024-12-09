Best of Atlanta 2024: Readers’ Choice

Photograph courtesy of Murrell's Row Spirits

DRINKING & NIGHTLIFE

Distillery

Murrell’s Row Spirits

Craft Cocktails

Kimball House

Place to Dance

Johnny’s Hideaway

Brewery

Monday Night Brewing

Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar

Sports Bar

Park Tavern

Georgia Winery

Chateau Elan

Margarita

El Tesoro

Bartender

Grumpy at Lazy Betty

Happy Hour

El Ponce

Bar

Your 3rd Spot

Place to Drink Outdoors

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Spot for Trivia

Round Trip Brewing Company

Rooftop Bar

Hotel Clermont

MEDIA & SPORTS

Atlanta United Player

Brad Guzan

TV Anchor

Fred Blankenship

TV Sports Anchor

Emily Gagnon

Photographer

jm photographics

TV Meteorologist

Ella Dorsey

Atlanta Dream Player

Allisha Gray

Pro Sports Team

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Falcons Player

Bijan Robinson

Radio DJ/Host

Steve Barnes and Leslie Fram on 99X

Atlanta Braves Player

Austin Riley

Community Organization

Lost-n-Found Youth

Radio Talk Show Host

Mark Arum

Atlanta Hawks Player

Trae Young

Local Podcast

What’s Good, Atlanta?

HOME

Plumbing Company

The Pink Plumber

Neighborhood ITP

Decatur

Neighborhood OTP

Trilith

Electrician/Company

Bulldog Electrical

Interior Designer

Trinity Home & Design

Lighting Store

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors

Home Builder

Level Craft Construction

Home Renovation

Copper Sky Design & Remodel

Photograph by Martha Williams

EATING

French Fries

Little Sparrow

Buford Highway Restaurant

Kamayan

North Fulton Restaurant

Fogon and Lions

Fast Casual

Ponko Chicken

Japanese

Nakato

Chinese

Northern China Eatery

Indian

Chai Pani

Sandwich Shop

SamWitch at Halfway Crooks

Cobb Restaurant

Ray’s on the River

Barbecue

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

Brunch

Bistro Niko

Pizza

Antico

Steak

Marcel

Smoothie/Juice Bar

Arden’s Garden

First Date Restaurant

Your 3rd Spot

Cheap Eats

Lee’s Bakery

Coffee Shop

Perc

Restaurant

Kamayan

Specialty Food Shop

Star Provisions

Italian

Pricci

Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant

Monday Night Garage

Sushi

Nakato

Hot Dog

The Varsity

Salads

Flower Child

Desserts

Alon’s

Food Hall

Ponce City Market

Tacos

Taqueria del Sol

Farmers Market

Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Mexican

El Tesoro

Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant

La Semilla

Special Occasion Restaurant

Lazy Betty

Ramen

Jinya

Forsyth Restaurant

Cattle Shed

Chef

Mia Orino, Kamayan

Bakery

Little Tart

Burger

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Gwinnett Restaurant

Marlow’s Tavern

Farm-to-Table

The Alden

Breakfast

Home grown

Thai

Little Bangkok

Bagel Shop

Brooklyn Bagel

Food Truck

SamWitch at Halfway Crooks

Wings

Sweet Auburn BBQ

Restaurant with a View

Canoe

Affordable Restaurant

Kamayan

Patio

Your 3rd Spot

New Restaurant

Gene’s

KIDS, FAMILY, & PETS

Pet Store

City Dog Market

Doggie Day Care

Wag-A-Lot

Pet Groomer

Dog Wash Atlanta

Veterinary Practice

Inman Park Animal Hospital

Restaurant for Kids

Flying Biscuit

Kennel/Boarding

Wag-A-Lot

SHOPPING

Garden Supply/Nursery

Pike Nurseries

Outdoor Gear Shop

REI

Department Store

Nordstrom

Indoor Shopping Mall

Phipps Plaza

Local Bookstore

Little Shop of Stories

Record Store

Criminal Records

Eyeglass Shop

Ansley Eye

Vintage Clothing Store

Junkman’s Daughter

Outdoor Shopping Mall

Avalon

Gift Shop

Intaglia Home Collection

Place to Buy Art

Intaglia Home Collection

Furniture Store

Intaglia Home Collection

Place for Women’s Workwear

Nordstrom

Shoe Store

abbadabba‘s

Antique Store

Mother Lode

Jewelry Store

Worthmore

Kids’ Clothing Store

The Ballog

Place for Men’s Suits

Brooks Brothers

Local Clothing Store

Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store

Flower Shop

Candler Park Flowers

SERVICES

Boutique Hotel

Hotel Clermont

Moving Company

Atlanta Peach Movers

Georgia Resort

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

Home Realtor

Michael D Williams

Wedding Venue

Terminus 330

Wedding Photographer

Ashley White

Luxury Hotel

The St. Regis Atlanta

Wedding Planner

Mitchell Event Planning

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Running Event

Peachtree Road Race

Crossfit Studio

CrossFitRx

Boxing Gym

Vesta Fitboxing

Bike Shop

Loose Nuts Cycles

Gym (Old-School)

Armourbody

Gym/Health Club

Armourbody

Yoga Studio

Sozo Yoga

Massage

Massage O’ Clock

Pilates Studio

HipFit Atlanta

Barre Studio

Pure Barre Buckhead

Cycling Studio

Cyclebar

Personal Trainer

Kevin Rodriguez at Armourbody

Photograph by Cat Max Photography

PLAY & SEE

Museum (Arts)

High Museum of Art

Public Park

Piedmont Park

Museum (Other)

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Art Gallery

Cat Eye Creative

Day Trip

Blue Ridge

Private Golf Course

Druid Hills Golf Club

Performing Arts Theater

Fox Theatre

Live Music Venue

The Eastern

Dog Park

Fetch

Local Place of Interest (ITP)

Beltline

Local Attraction (ITP)

Georgia Aquarium

Concert Venue

The Eastern

Bowling Alley

The Painted Pin

Bike Trail

Beltline

Public Golf Course

Bobby Jones Golf Course

Community Theater

Dad’s Garage

Live Comedy

Dad’s Garage

Local Place of Interest (OTP)

Stone Mountain Park

Local Attraction (OTP)

Tellus Science Museum

Jazz Club

Distillery of Modern Art

Live Theater

Fox Theatre

BEAUTY

Med Spa

Muse

Skincare Store

Kindred Studio

Hair Stylist

Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl

Nail Salon

House of Lacquer

Spa

The Spa at The St. Regis Atlanta

Barbershop

Trophy Room

Lashes & Eyebrows

The Lash Lounge

Hair Salon

Southern Curl

