Best of Atlanta 2024: Readers’ Choice

By
-
14702
Murrell's Row Spirits

Photograph courtesy of Murrell's Row Spirits

DRINKING & NIGHTLIFE

Distillery
Murrell’s Row Spirits

Craft Cocktails
Kimball House

Place to Dance
Johnny’s Hideaway

Brewery
Monday Night Brewing

Wine Bar
Barcelona Wine Bar

Sports Bar
Park Tavern

Georgia Winery
Chateau Elan

Margarita
El Tesoro

Bartender
Grumpy at Lazy Betty

Happy Hour
El Ponce

Bar
Your 3rd Spot

Place to Drink Outdoors
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Spot for Trivia
Round Trip Brewing Company

Rooftop Bar
Hotel Clermont

MEDIA & SPORTS

Atlanta United Player
Brad Guzan

TV Anchor
Fred Blankenship

TV Sports Anchor
Emily Gagnon

Photographer
jm photographics

TV Meteorologist
Ella Dorsey

Atlanta Dream Player
Allisha Gray

Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Falcons Player
Bijan Robinson

Radio DJ/Host
Steve Barnes and Leslie Fram on 99X

Atlanta Braves Player
Austin Riley

Community Organization
Lost-n-Found Youth

Radio Talk Show Host
Mark Arum

Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young

Local Podcast
What’s Good, Atlanta?

HOME

Plumbing Company
The Pink Plumber

Neighborhood ITP
Decatur

Neighborhood OTP
Trilith

Electrician/Company
Bulldog Electrical

Interior Designer
Trinity Home & Design

Lighting Store
Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors

Home Builder
Level Craft Construction

Home Renovation
Copper Sky Design & Remodel

Little Sparrow
Little Sparrow

Photograph by Martha Williams

EATING

French Fries
Little Sparrow

Buford Highway Restaurant
Kamayan

North Fulton Restaurant
Fogon and Lions

Fast Casual
Ponko Chicken

Japanese
Nakato

Chinese
Northern China Eatery

Indian
Chai Pani

Sandwich Shop
SamWitch at Halfway Crooks

Cobb Restaurant
Ray’s on the River

Barbecue
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

Brunch
Bistro Niko

Pizza
Antico

Steak
Marcel

Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden

First Date Restaurant
Your 3rd Spot

Cheap Eats
Lee’s Bakery

Coffee Shop
Perc

Restaurant
Kamayan

Specialty Food Shop
Star Provisions

Italian
Pricci

Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Monday Night Garage

Sushi
Nakato

Hot Dog
The Varsity

Salads
Flower Child

Desserts
Alon’s

Food Hall
Ponce City Market

Tacos
Taqueria del Sol

Farmers Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Mexican
El Tesoro

Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
La Semilla

Special Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty

Ramen
Jinya

Forsyth Restaurant
Cattle Shed

Chef
Mia Orino, Kamayan

Bakery
Little Tart

Burger
Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Gwinnett Restaurant
Marlow’s Tavern

Farm-to-Table
The Alden

Breakfast
Home grown

Thai
Little Bangkok

Bagel Shop
Brooklyn Bagel

Food Truck
SamWitch at Halfway Crooks

Wings
Sweet Auburn BBQ

Restaurant with a View
Canoe

Affordable Restaurant
Kamayan

Patio
Your 3rd Spot

New Restaurant
Gene’s

KIDS, FAMILY, & PETS

Pet Store
City Dog Market

Doggie Day Care
Wag-A-Lot

Pet Groomer
Dog Wash Atlanta

Veterinary Practice
Inman Park Animal Hospital

Restaurant for Kids
Flying Biscuit

Kennel/Boarding
Wag-A-Lot

SHOPPING

Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries

Outdoor Gear Shop
REI

Department Store
Nordstrom

Indoor Shopping Mall
Phipps Plaza

Local Bookstore
Little Shop of Stories

Record Store
Criminal Records

Eyeglass Shop
Ansley Eye

Vintage Clothing Store
Junkman’s Daughter

Outdoor Shopping Mall
Avalon

Gift Shop
Intaglia Home Collection

Place to Buy Art
Intaglia Home Collection

Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection

Place for Women’s Workwear
Nordstrom

Shoe Store
abbadabba‘s

Antique Store
Mother Lode

Jewelry Store
Worthmore

Kids’ Clothing Store
The Ballog

Place for Men’s Suits
Brooks Brothers

Local Clothing Store
Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store

Flower Shop
Candler Park Flowers

SERVICES

Boutique Hotel
Hotel Clermont

Moving Company
Atlanta Peach Movers

Georgia Resort
The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

Home Realtor
Michael D Williams

Wedding Venue
Terminus 330

Wedding Photographer
Ashley White

Luxury Hotel
The St. Regis Atlanta

Wedding Planner
Mitchell Event Planning

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Running Event
Peachtree Road Race

Crossfit Studio
CrossFitRx

Boxing Gym
Vesta Fitboxing

Bike Shop
Loose Nuts Cycles

Gym (Old-School)
Armourbody

Gym/Health Club
Armourbody

Yoga Studio
Sozo Yoga

Massage
Massage O’ Clock

Pilates Studio
HipFit Atlanta

Barre Studio
Pure Barre Buckhead

Cycling Studio
Cyclebar

Personal Trainer
Kevin Rodriguez at Armourbody

High Museum
High Museum

Photograph by Cat Max Photography

PLAY & SEE

Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art

Public Park
Piedmont Park

Museum (Other)
Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative

Day Trip
Blue Ridge

Private Golf Course
Druid Hills Golf Club

Performing Arts Theater
Fox Theatre

Live Music Venue
The Eastern

Dog Park
Fetch

Local Place of Interest (ITP)
Beltline

Local Attraction (ITP)
Georgia Aquarium

Concert Venue
The Eastern

Bowling Alley
The Painted Pin

Bike Trail
Beltline

Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones Golf Course

Community Theater
Dad’s Garage

Live Comedy
Dad’s Garage

Local Place of Interest (OTP)
Stone Mountain Park

Local Attraction (OTP)
Tellus Science Museum

Jazz Club
Distillery of Modern Art

Live Theater
Fox Theatre

BEAUTY

Med Spa
Muse

Skincare Store
Kindred Studio

Hair Stylist
Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl

Nail Salon
House of Lacquer

Spa
The Spa at The St. Regis Atlanta

Barbershop
Trophy Room

Lashes & Eyebrows
The Lash Lounge

Hair Salon
Southern Curl

Winners were limited to two categories. Some category names were edited slightly for clarity.

See all Best of Atlanta 2024 winners

Eat

Drink

Do

Buy

This article appears in our December 2024 issue.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR