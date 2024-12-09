Best of Atlanta 2024: Readers’ Choice

DRINKING & NIGHTLIFE
Distillery
Murrell’s Row Spirits
Craft Cocktails
Kimball House
Place to Dance
Johnny’s Hideaway
Brewery
Monday Night Brewing
Wine Bar
Barcelona Wine Bar
Sports Bar
Park Tavern
Georgia Winery
Chateau Elan
Margarita
El Tesoro
Bartender
Grumpy at Lazy Betty
Happy Hour
El Ponce
Place to Drink Outdoors
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall
Spot for Trivia
Round Trip Brewing Company
Rooftop Bar
Hotel Clermont
MEDIA & SPORTS
Atlanta United Player
Brad Guzan
TV Anchor
Fred Blankenship
TV Sports Anchor
Emily Gagnon
Photographer
jm photographics
TV Meteorologist
Ella Dorsey
Atlanta Dream Player
Allisha Gray
Pro Sports Team
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons Player
Bijan Robinson
Radio DJ/Host
Steve Barnes and Leslie Fram on 99X
Atlanta Braves Player
Austin Riley
Community Organization
Lost-n-Found Youth
Radio Talk Show Host
Mark Arum
Atlanta Hawks Player
Trae Young
Local Podcast
What’s Good, Atlanta?
HOME
Plumbing Company
The Pink Plumber
Neighborhood ITP
Decatur
Neighborhood OTP
Trilith
Electrician/Company
Bulldog Electrical
Interior Designer
Trinity Home & Design
Lighting Store
Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors
Home Builder
Level Craft Construction
Home Renovation
Copper Sky Design & Remodel
EATING
French Fries
Little Sparrow
Buford Highway Restaurant
Kamayan
North Fulton Restaurant
Fogon and Lions
Fast Casual
Ponko Chicken
Japanese
Nakato
Chinese
Northern China Eatery
Indian
Chai Pani
Sandwich Shop
SamWitch at Halfway Crooks
Cobb Restaurant
Ray’s on the River
Barbecue
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q
Brunch
Bistro Niko
Pizza
Antico
Steak
Marcel
Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden
First Date Restaurant
Your 3rd Spot
Cheap Eats
Lee’s Bakery
Coffee Shop
Perc
Restaurant
Kamayan
Specialty Food Shop
Star Provisions
Italian
Pricci
Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Monday Night Garage
Sushi
Nakato
Hot Dog
The Varsity
Salads
Flower Child
Desserts
Alon’s
Food Hall
Ponce City Market
Tacos
Taqueria del Sol
Farmers Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market
Mexican
El Tesoro
Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
La Semilla
Special Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty
Ramen
Jinya
Forsyth Restaurant
Cattle Shed
Chef
Mia Orino, Kamayan
Bakery
Little Tart
Burger
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
Gwinnett Restaurant
Marlow’s Tavern
Farm-to-Table
The Alden
Breakfast
Home grown
Thai
Little Bangkok
Bagel Shop
Brooklyn Bagel
Food Truck
SamWitch at Halfway Crooks
Wings
Sweet Auburn BBQ
Restaurant with a View
Canoe
Affordable Restaurant
Kamayan
Patio
Your 3rd Spot
New Restaurant
Gene’s
KIDS, FAMILY, & PETS
Pet Store
City Dog Market
Doggie Day Care
Wag-A-Lot
Pet Groomer
Dog Wash Atlanta
Veterinary Practice
Inman Park Animal Hospital
Restaurant for Kids
Flying Biscuit
Kennel/Boarding
Wag-A-Lot
SHOPPING
Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries
Outdoor Gear Shop
REI
Department Store
Nordstrom
Indoor Shopping Mall
Phipps Plaza
Local Bookstore
Little Shop of Stories
Record Store
Criminal Records
Eyeglass Shop
Ansley Eye
Vintage Clothing Store
Junkman’s Daughter
Outdoor Shopping Mall
Avalon
Gift Shop
Intaglia Home Collection
Place to Buy Art
Intaglia Home Collection
Furniture Store
Intaglia Home Collection
Place for Women’s Workwear
Nordstrom
Shoe Store
abbadabba‘s
Antique Store
Mother Lode
Jewelry Store
Worthmore
Kids’ Clothing Store
The Ballog
Place for Men’s Suits
Brooks Brothers
Local Clothing Store
Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store
Flower Shop
Candler Park Flowers
SERVICES
Boutique Hotel
Hotel Clermont
Moving Company
Atlanta Peach Movers
Georgia Resort
The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
Home Realtor
Michael D Williams
Wedding Venue
Terminus 330
Wedding Photographer
Ashley White
Luxury Hotel
The St. Regis Atlanta
Wedding Planner
Mitchell Event Planning
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Running Event
Peachtree Road Race
Crossfit Studio
CrossFitRx
Boxing Gym
Vesta Fitboxing
Bike Shop
Loose Nuts Cycles
Gym (Old-School)
Armourbody
Gym/Health Club
Armourbody
Yoga Studio
Sozo Yoga
Massage
Massage O’ Clock
Pilates Studio
HipFit Atlanta
Barre Studio
Pure Barre Buckhead
Cycling Studio
Cyclebar
Personal Trainer
Kevin Rodriguez at Armourbody
PLAY & SEE
Museum (Arts)
High Museum of Art
Public Park
Piedmont Park
Museum (Other)
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative
Day Trip
Blue Ridge
Private Golf Course
Druid Hills Golf Club
Performing Arts Theater
Fox Theatre
Live Music Venue
The Eastern
Dog Park
Fetch
Local Place of Interest (ITP)
Beltline
Local Attraction (ITP)
Georgia Aquarium
Concert Venue
The Eastern
Bowling Alley
The Painted Pin
Bike Trail
Beltline
Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones Golf Course
Community Theater
Dad’s Garage
Live Comedy
Dad’s Garage
Local Place of Interest (OTP)
Stone Mountain Park
Local Attraction (OTP)
Tellus Science Museum
Jazz Club
Distillery of Modern Art
Live Theater
Fox Theatre
BEAUTY
Med Spa
Muse
Skincare Store
Kindred Studio
Hair Stylist
Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki at Southern Curl
Nail Salon
House of Lacquer
Spa
The Spa at The St. Regis Atlanta
Barbershop
Trophy Room
Lashes & Eyebrows
The Lash Lounge
Hair Salon
Southern Curl
Winners were limited to two categories. Some category names were edited slightly for clarity.
This article appears in our December 2024 issue.