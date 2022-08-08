What do you get when you combine the perfect fall weekend with an impressive lineup of top chefs, endless tables of gourmet bites, scores of fine wine, crafty cocktails, and entertainment? The perfect recipe for another knockout Atlanta Food and Wine Festival!

Tie on your bib and loosen your belt; it’s time for the city’s most epic food and wine festival of the year. From September 15-18, the greatest chefs of the South will descend to Atlanta for a four-day long, culinary extravaganza like no other. Back for its 11th year, there’s a variety of exciting new events in store that will satisfy anyone’s palate. Not sure where to start? Here are some of our top event picks and pro-tips to get your journey through this food and booze wonderland started.

For those wanting to avoid the Tasting Tent crowds while still enjoying some of the best food, drinks, and entertainment, don’t miss out on AF&WF’s highly-anticipated, evening events. Both hosted at Guardian Works, these food-filled parties are sure to keep your bellies full while dancing on your feet!

BONUS: No need to bring your wallets – all tickets are all-inclusive of unlimited food, wine, cocktails and more.

SLICED: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites – Thursday, September 15th

To kick off festival weekend, don’t miss out on SLICED, a cut of Atlanta’s best bites served by the slice on Thursday, September 15, from 7PM-10PM. Treat yourself to a smorgasbord of slices created by some of the city’s most popular local chefs that will tantalize your taste buds. From wood-fired pizzas, quiche, chicken pot pie, truffles, sashimi, brisket, desserts, and everything in between, there’s something to satisfy every palate!

CLUCK’D: A CHICKEN & COCKTAIL SOIRÉE – Friday, September 16th

Next up, Cluck’d: a Chicken & Cocktail Soirée on Friday, September 16, from 7PM-10PM. Prepare to indulge in a wide variety of the South’s best birds paired with signature Southern cocktails at this decadent affair. Whether served roasted, battered, baked, barbecued, braised, or fried, you’ll get to enjoy classic recipes and unique twists on everyone’s favorite bird from nearly 20 chefs. Participating talent including The Usual‘s Nick Leahy, Che Butter Jonez Malik Rhasaan, Seoul Chikin‘s Stephie Bender, and the Wing Suite‘s Kartisha Henry, will compete it out to for the best dish of the evening.

INTIMATE DINNERS:

In addition to the larger, walk around tasting events, attendees can also dive into multi-course, intimate dinners led by some of the top chefs. From James Beard awardees and nominees to up and coming talent changing today’s culinary landscape, these chef-driven affairs hosted across Atlanta are certainly not to be missed. New on this year’s menu include A Night at The Americano with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant and a surprise guest chef, Talat Market’s collaboration with Food & Wine Magazine’s 2021 Best New Chef’s Lucas Sin (Junzi Kitchen + Nice Day), Straight From the Source: A Veggie Forward Soirée at Redbird with Chef Zen Stevenson, and American Cuisine with A Spanish Len with Chefs Josue Peña, Liron Eisenberg & Jon Sinecki at Iberian Pig: Buckhead. For the full line up of intimate dinners, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com/intimatedinners.

TASTING TENTS: (Saturday, September 17-Sunday September 18 from 1PM-5PM)

From great, Southern delicacies to innovative fusion dishes, the most sought-after wines and must-try craft cocktails, Atlanta Food and Wine Festival’s signature tasting tents aims to please even the most finicky foodie. Returning to Historic Fourth Ward Park, attendees can explore regional flavors and traditions from dozens of restaurants, artisan chefs, and producers while getting educated and entertained by their favorite celebrity chef at the Publix Demonstration Stage.

PRO-TIP:

Enjoy tasting tents like a VIP with Early Access tickets. Take a culinary road trip around the South and sample some of the South’s best restaurants, chefs and mixologists with a special hour preview before doors open to the wider public.

Don’t be tardy to the party and buy your tickets before they sell out! Tickets are available at atlfoodandwinefestival.com