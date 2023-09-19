Unleashing the Art of Mixology and Making a Difference

Ready for an extraordinary journey of innovative, traditional, and top-notch bourbon creations? Look no further than the Garrison Brothers Hye Fashioned Takeover, where bars and restaurants across the nation will showcase their mixology mastery, elevating the beloved Old Fashioned cocktail to new heights by incorporating the smooth, rich flavors of Garrison Brothers Bourbon.

A Celebration of Flavor, Tradition, and Innovation

This September, dive into an indulgent celebration that will leave your taste buds buzzing with delight. As establishments nationwide craft creative and irresistible Old Fashioned specials featuring Garrison Brothers Bourbon, prepare for an exceptional experience that fuses the richness of tradition with the excitement of innovation. Each sip is a harmonious fusion of craftsmanship and creativity, creating a lingering symphony of flavors.

Raising A Glass and Raising Funds to Give Back

As you embark on a Hye Fashioned journey, don’t forget to share your experience on Instagram or Facebook. With every post, you become part of something greater! Garrison Brothers will make a donation of $2 for every post to Boot Campaign to support their life-changing programs for veterans and military families. Follow the 3 quick steps below to share your #hyefashioned experience at participating locations:

1️. Take a picture of your Hye Fashioned Cocktail (Hell, take a few)

2️. Tag and follow @garrisonbros and @bootcampaign

3️. Use the hashtag #hyefashioned to showcase your love for this iconic cocktail and help raise money for Boot Campaign

That’s all we need from you BUT, there is more!

Share The Magic and Win Exclusive Prizes

Every post counts as an entry for a chance to win a unique Garrison Brothers prize package. This one-of-a-kind prize package will include a custom engraved barrel stave, four Garrison Brothers Glencairn glasses, an embroidered Garrison Brothers apron and a $50 gift card from Boot Campaign to to be used on Shop.BootCampaign.org. 10 winners who post the most during the month of September on Instagram and Facebook collectively will be selected at the conclusion of the program. With no limit on entries, all are encouraged to share their favorite Hye Fashioned cocktails!

Mark Your Calendars and Make a Difference

Save the date for this month-long celebration that not only delights your senses but also supports local businesses and honors our nation’s heroes. Throughout September, visit participating establishments, savor their remarkable Hye Fashioned creations, and share your experiences on Instagram to contribute to the worthy cause of Boot Campaign. With each sip and each post, we raise our glasses to a month of unforgettable moments, making a difference that will resonate long after the final sip.

Visit Local Participating Bars & Restaurants

Immerse yourself in the Hye Fashioned Takeover with bars and restaurants across the Atlanta area!

Big Game

Curious Kitchen & Bar

Epicurean Hotel

Friends Table Restaurant and Bar

Hotel Forty Five

Loyal Tavern

Loyal Q And Brew

Redneck Gourmet

The Curious Pig

The Mad Mexican

Hotel Colee

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center

Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta