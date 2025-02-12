21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Because the Hawks’ head coach is also a style icon

Photograph by Getty Images

If you’ve caught a Hawks game recently, you’ve probably seen Trae Young delivering deft assists or heard announcers say Frenchman’s Zaccharie Risacher’s name with an exaggerated French twang only Americans possess. You’ve also probably caught Quin Snyder, the head coach of Atlanta’s NBA team, and his hard-to-miss glasses. Snyder’s raspberry-colored Warby Parker frames (Percey style) provide a vibrant red pop from the sidelines. When asked about his sartorial choice, Snyder told Jameelah Johnson, who runs a Hawks fan account on X, “I guess I had a few options, but I wanted to match the Hawks. Plus,” he added, “it’s easier to find and not lose them.”

Snyder, who is in his second year with the team, is known throughout the league as an innovative basketball mind with diverse schemes on offense and defense. His eclectic persona translates to his appearance, which has earned an NBA reputation as both proud and elevated. GQ deemed him well above his coaching peers in an October 2023 story, claiming, “Quin Snyder is single-handedly reviving NBA coach fashion.”

On game days this year, Snyder has been opting for a simple, all-black Hawks button-down shirt and slacks, but his accessory game still shines. For a matchup last November against the Charlotte Hornets, Snyder sported on his left wrist a luxury Panerai Luminor with a thick silver band; on his right, a sterling silver cuff bracelet. He’s also been spotted courtside wearing a Rolex Hulk Submariner and a Louis Vuitton Tambour Bijou.

The luxury watches may rotate, but the simple raspberry Warby Parker frames are a staple of Snyder’s game ensemble, glinting from the sidelines as he attempts to lead a youthful Hawks squad to a bounce-back year.

