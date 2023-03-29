Dr. Jennifer Wohlers graduated with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry in 2010. Prior to her graduate studies, she taught physical education and coached basketball at her high school, Ravenscroft. Dr. Wohlers and her husband reside in Atlanta, and are excited to raise their three beautiful children in this great city. She is passionate about helping people with obstructive sleep apnea and improving their lives.

Wohlers Family Dentistry

3733 Canton Road, Marietta 30066

770-284-0571 | wohlersdentistry.com