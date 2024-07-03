Dr. Thomas Hagopian is honored to be named once more as a Top Doctor by Atlanta magazine. At his private plastic surgery practice in historic Inman Park, Dr. Hagopian; his wife, Nurse Chelsea Hagopian, DNP, APRN, AGACNP-BC; Nurse Mallory Nolan, MSN, FNP-C; and the Hagopians’ beloved practice pup, Emory, have created an environment as friendly and down-to-earth as they are.

Dr. Hagopian trained at the world-renowned USC Keck School of Medicine, completing a rigorous six-year integrated plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship under leading experts in his field. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Hagopian performs the full spectrum of face, breast, and body procedures. His meticulous technique paired with his keen eye for aesthetics make him a trusted name for surgery in the Atlanta area.

What sets Dr. Hagopian apart from other plastic surgeons? For one thing, he is a former firefighter and paramedic. For another, he is one of only a few surgeons in the state specializing in lipedema surgery and post-weight loss body contouring. But, for former patient Daniel, Dr. Hagopian’s “unmatched bedside manner” stands out most to him.

Dr. Hagopian has lived up to his glowing reputation and more, impressing Daniel with his thoroughness, kindness, and knack for putting patients at ease. His expertise in body lift procedures, especially on male patients, was yet another reason Daniel immediately knew that Dr. Hagopian was the right surgeon for him.

Dr. Hagopian put the finishing touches on Daniel’s weight loss journey that began two years ago when he underwent gastric bypass surgery. Daniel says he not only looks better than he could have ever hoped, but he has also changed on the inside.

As he explains it, the gastric bypass surgery saved his life, and body lift surgery with Dr. Hagopian gave him the courage to live it fully. After spending most of his life trying not to take up space, Daniel has discovered the confidence to stand tall and live unselfconsciously.

Countless other patients will tell you the same. Dr. Hagopian has quickly earned a reputation as “Atlanta’s body lift expert,” and he now has one of the busiest practices in the area for body contouring surgeries. In just a few years, Hagopian Plastic Surgery has become synonymous with exceptional, patient-centered care and a compassionate, body-positive approach.

Dr. Hagopian is honored to be recognized as a Top Doctor by his fellow physicians and surgeons. This prestigious designation speaks to each doctor’s clinical excellence and professional expertise—for Dr. Hagopian, it is also a testament to the meaningful work he does each day in the office. “I always look forward to my visits with Dr. Hagopian,” Daniel says. Although it is bittersweet that he no longer has to come in for follow-up appointments, he is already thinking ahead to his next treatment. “There’s no one I trust more to operate on me,” he says. “Plastic surgery is an art, and Dr. Hagopian is an artist.”