A 1932 English-style house in Brookhaven gets a modern makeover

Photography by Emily Followill / Styling by Yvonne Orchard

Harrison Design architect Robert Tretsch modified the front by removing archways and oval windows, painting the exterior off-white, and designing a pivoting glass front door. Inside, wood, glass, slabs of stone, and metal complement an open floor plan throughout. The redo actually started with a kitchen redesign, so its industrial materials became inspiration for the rest of the house. “Every piece of the kitchen is bespoke and meticulously detailed,” says Tretsch. “There’s even a hidden closet behind a steel-clad door.”

The primary bedroom has its stunning moments, as well. A floor-to-ceiling wall of windows, architectural wallpaper, and a custom steel fireplace give it the sort of drama usually reserved for more public areas. A custom oak-strip architectural backdrop adds warmth as it rises up to and runs onto the ceiling.

“They wanted a house that easily transitions from indoors to outside,” says Ferguson. Outdoors, a stunning steel-and-wood pool house features a cantilevered roof with a waterfall tumbling off its edge. Landscape architect Bill Caldwell incorporated specimen topiary trees, an Alaskan cedar tree, and a variety of grasses to complement the striking architecture, adding a touch of whimsy in places to keep the look unexpected.

The house channels European design—which has always mixed modern and historic elements—yet the local artisans and backdrop of maple trees maintain a lovely Atlanta vibe.

This article appears in the Spring 2022 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.