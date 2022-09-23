The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, referred to as ADAC, is a pillar of design in Atlanta, the Southeast, and beyond. It was built in Buckhead over 60 years ago by John Portman, the renowned architect and developer, and has since grown into a community-focused, nationally recognized leader in the world of interior design and home fashion. In November of 2018, International Market Centers (IMC) and parent company Blackstone, the world’s largest operator of premier showroom space for the furnishings, home décor, and gift industries, acquired ADAC.

“Over the past four years we have had an exciting phase at ADAC under IMC ownership,” said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “We’re excited to continue being of service to the design community through our exceptional group of designers and showrooms.”

Still to this day ADAC serves as the essential one-stop shopping resource for interior designers, architects, and builders. The campus, open to the trade and public, consists of ADAC and ADAC West – with more than 550,000 square feet featuring over 25 design offices and more than 65 showrooms offering 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines including furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile and stone, and home theater products. Just this year ADAC welcomed even more showrooms to campus including Pierre Frey, Simply Wired, and Wareco.

In addition to its showroom resources, ADAC offers an exceptional line-up of events and opportunities for involvement in the design community throughout each year.

Digital Day

Digital Day is an annual event dedicated to educating and empowering designers to define their brands, maximize their presence, and achieve greater creative success in an ever-evolving digital landscape through a series of keynote and panel presentations with digital marketing and design experts.

DESIGN ADAC

ADAC’s signature spring market, DESIGN ADAC kicks off the season with inspiration in a way that only the strongest design community in the US can! Programming includes keynote presentations, salon-style talks, book signings, and more. Past presenters have included Bunny Williams, Mark Sikes, Mary McDonald, Suzanne Kasler, Ray Booth, and Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards (SEDY)

The Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards Gala is the culminating event of DESIGN ADAC. Co-sponsored by VERANDA annually, the awards recognize top design talent from the Southeast in the categories of residential design, contract design, and architecture.

Sample Sales

Open to the public and trade, ADAC’s sample sales take place for three days in the spring and fall and provide the opportunity to shop and save on designer brands at participating showrooms.

DISCOVER ADAC

ADAC’s fall market, DISCOVER ADAC, is an opportunity for the design community in the Southeast and beyond to come together. For three days each September, a mix of design industry icons, tastemakers, and purveyors of style merge for inspirational keynote presentations, panel discussion, book signings, parties, and more.

Get Down to Business

Get Down to Business is an opportunity to for designers to reevaluate and reenergize their business with four informative sessions covering topics that are applicable to designers at every level of experience through a series of keynote and panel presentations with business and design experts.

“One aspect of our programming each year that I love is that we offer something to everyone in the design community,” said Miner. “We’re a one-stop resource for design enthusiasts whether they’re a seasoned designer, new to space, or just a lover of good design. We welcome everyone to any of our events and look forward to sharing and inspiring this community.”

If you’re a fellow design lover, don’t miss out on any of these events and experiences. You can go online at adacatlanta.com to get all the details on all things ADAC. You can also follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest or sign up for ADAC’s newsletter so, you won’t miss a thing.

Like the South, design is always evolving and ADAC continues to lead that conversation. From being more accessible to new products to appreciating timeless techniques, ADAC is here for the industry and you. They welcome you to explore, connect, and collaborate with top designers and showrooms to create spaces that inspire.