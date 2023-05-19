Georgia Design Awards Announce 2023 Judges

Atlanta magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME this week have announced judges for the second annual Georgia Design Awards. These awards are the first of their kind, bringing together all segments of the design, architecture, and construction communities in order to feature the best work and brightest talent across the state of Georgia. The program is also the first to involve both the trade and consumers.

Leveraging the full audiences of both magazines, along with the extensive reach of atlantamagazine.com, the winning designs will be showcased in front of design enthusiasts throughout the region. Entries are being accepted at georgiadesignawards.com through July 17.

The 2023 judges are internationally recognized experts and represent a wide range of design professions. They also have been recruited from outside of the state to avoid conflicts of interest.

This year’s judges are: Ariene Bethea of Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio, Charlotte, N.C.; Tobi Fairley of Tobi Fairley Design, Little Rock, Ark.; David Frazier, New York; Mark Gardner of Jaklitsch/Gardner Architects, New York; Kerrie Kelly of Kerrie Kelly Design Studio, Sacramento, Calif.; Marieanne Khoury-Vogt of Khoury Vogt Architects, Seacrest, Fla., and Amy Panos of Better Homes & Gardens, Des Moines, Iowa.

Ariene Bethea

Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio

Charlotte, N.C.

Ariene Bethea is founder of the award-winning Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio, a boutique vintage furniture shop and design studio in Charlotte, N.C. She is a self-described collector, and judgment, taste, and imagination are the ingredients found at the center of her design approach. Ariene’s style and curatorial direction have garnered the attention of national publications, including House Beautiful, Veranda, the New York Times, Essence magazine, and Architectural Digest.

Tobi Fairley

Toby Fairley Design

Little Rock, Ark.

Tobi Fairley is an award-winning interior designer and business consultant with more than two decades of experience. When she’s not running her luxury interior design firm and her consulting practice for artistic business owners, she leads an online membership community for ambitious professionals and hosts the Design You podcast. This summer, she and her daughter are launching Fairley Fancy, a home décor and apparel ecommerce shop. Fairley has been featured on television and in numerous publications including Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Huffington Post, Southern Living, and Traditional Home.

David Frazier

David Frazier

New York, N.Y.

David Frazier is an architectural and interior designer with an aesthetic formed in his beloved South and honed in his adopted home of New York City, where he now operates his eponymous firm. After earning a degree in architecture from Auburn University and receiving the 2013 Arch Daily Building of the Year award while attending the internationally acclaimed Rural Studio, he began his design career at Meyer Davis in New York. While there, he worked on award-winning projects around the world before becoming studio director at a residential interior design firm. With a discerning eye for detail and a belief in the importance of place-based architecture, David creates interiors that are reflective of his clients and their lifestyles. His work, including his Kips Bay Palm Beach 2023 showhouse space, has been featured by Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Veranda, Town & Country, Milieu, House Beautiful, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Luxe, Rue, Domino, and Atlanta magazine.

Mark Gardner

Principal, Jaklitsch / Gardner Architects

Assistant Professor of Architectural Practice & Society

School of Constructed Environments at Parsons the New School

New York, N.Y.

Mark Gardner leads many of Jaklitsch/Gardner’s design initiatives, where he seeks to understand the role of design as a social practice. His firm has won an AIA National Honor Award and numerous AIANY, NOMA, and Architizer design awards. Mark is on the board of advisors for the University of Pennsylvania Weitzman School of Design, and he is a member of the advisory board for the Center for the Preservation of Civil Rights Sites (CPCRS), housed in the Historic Preservation Program at Weitzman. He is a past president and past advocacy chair for the New York chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and is a member of the AIANY executive committee, a vanguard member of the Van Alen Institute’s board of trustees, and a fellow of the Urban Design Forum.

Kerrie Kelly

Kerrie Kelly Design Studio

Sacramento, Calif.

Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Design Studio, is an award-winning interior designer, author and contributor, product designer, and multimedia consultant. Her work elevates everyday design, and she has received national recognition for her expertise. She is a board member and Global Connect Advisor for the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA); fellow, Design Luminary Award recipient, and past chair of the national board for American Society of Interior Designers (ASID); Houzz advisory board member; and Zillow Interior Design National Spokesperson. Kerrie’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, the Globe and Mail, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal.

Marieanne Khoury-Vogt

Khoury Vogt Architects

Seacrest, Fla.

Khoury Vogt Architects was formed in 2001 by Erik Vogt and Marieanne Khoury as a practice in architecture, interior design, urban design, and town planning. Khoury-Vogt holds Bachelor of Architecture, Master of Architecture, and Master of Urban Planning degrees from the University of Wisconsin. She also studied for three years at L’Ecole Spéciale d’Architecture in Paris. Her practice engages projects of various scales, programs, and locales, each linked by a common purpose: to contribute to a worthwhile and memorable public realm. Her design philosophy incorporates an appreciation for local architectural traditions and the deployment and transformation of durable building types. Her work has received regional and national awards and has been featured in numerous magazines and books.

Amy Panos

Assistant Deputy Editor, Better Homes & Gardens

Des Moines, Iowa

Amy Panos is the Home Editor at Better Homes & Gardens where she covers decorating trends, do-it-yourself project ideas, and strategies and products for organizing the home. Prior to joining Better Homes & Gardens, Amy was the editor of Creative Home magazine and worked at Traditional Home magazine. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia’s journalism program and holds a master’s degree in art history from the University of Iowa.