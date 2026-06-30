Poolside Perfection: Jade Joyner creates a contemporary oasis in an Athens backyard

Behind a 5,029-square-foot Athens house hides a palatial outdoor area. With its deep blue pool and sparkling outdoor kitchen, you would never know the backyard was once disjointed. The homeowners, a couple with four young children, longed for an outdoor space they could enjoy. “They called and said, ‘We want to have pool parties and make our backyard the focus,” says Jade Joyner, the cofounder and principal designer at Metal + Petal. The result was a renovation that was more than cosmetic; it was functional too.

The house, which previously belonged to the wife’s father, was in desperate need of some TLC for the outdoor areas. The pool was oddly shaped and broken down, so the transformation began with its complete overhaul. With a new classic rectangular shape and dusky blue waterline tiles, it was no longer disconnected from the rest of yard and became the centerpiece.

Jade carved out several intimate pockets for the family of six to gather around the pool, including an unused area beneath the home that was once a screened-in porch. She removed the screen, added a fan, and then anchored the space with a round coffee table surrounded by four club chairs from Four Hands. On the other side of the pool, two sleek chaise lounges—also from Four Hands—offer a place to relax by the water. The choice of the lounge chairs was more than aesthetic. “Although I love the look of a cushioned outdoor chaise, it requires putting the cushions on and taking the cushions off,” the designer says, adding that maintenance and upkeep are practical issues addressed during her design process. She notes that the chaises invite plenty of lounging, even without cushions.

The clients also wanted an outdoor kitchen with a dining area and a firepit. “They love being outside and roasting marshmallows with the kids and having friends over,” Jade says. She created a functional and stylish space that incorporates a grill, a beverage fridge, and a prep spot. The dining area is sheltered under a pergola. A round table softens the surrounding hard surfaces. “Concrete tends to feel cold, so I wanted the furniture selections to have a good, warm feeling,” she says.

That warmth is also felt through the landscaping, which was designed by Jenneke Summerville of Grandiflora Athens. “Jenneke doesn’t like anything too traditional, so she used a lot of grasses,” Jade says. Climbing roses add a touch of color, but the overall look is soft and informal.

The designer opted for a cool and contemporary palette, predominantly white, to create a contrast with the home’s warmer interior. That contemporary sensibility carries throughout the yard, from the concrete firepit to the concrete bench. “Neutrals can create a really timeless look, and you never get tired of it,” she says. “I wanted everything to be seamless.”

Ultimately, the outdoor area feels like an extension of the interior. “The lines of the furniture are quite similar to the lines of the furnishings inside. It’s all connected,” says Jade. And while some backyards are meant to be admired from afar, this one clearly invites participation. “I hope everyone feels like it’s an inviting, warm space to enjoy,” she says. “It’s a total oasis.”

This article appears in the Spring 2026 issue of GEORGIA DESIGN.