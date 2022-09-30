Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove are the refrigeration, cooking, and dishwashing specialists dedicated to helping you create the functional, flexible, and beautiful kitchen of your dreams.

In 1943, Sub-Zero founder Westye Bakke built his first freestanding freezer out of scrap metal in his basement, bending the coils by hand. Westye launched Sub-Zero Freezer Company in 1945, introducing the first system for preserving food at ultra-low temperatures—literally sub-zero. The company would quickly establish a reputation for quality and innovation that continues to hold true today, more than 75 years after its founding.

Fresher food.

Sub-Zero is more than a refrigerator—it is a pledge to deliver fresher, longer-lasting food through ongoing innovation and refinement of our suite of preservation technologies..

Dual refrigeration. Pioneered by Sub-Zero, this system maintains proper humidity and temperature with separate cooling systems for the refrigerator and freezer. This prevents hasty spoilage of fresh food and minimizes freezer burn.

Air Purification. Adapting technology developed by NASA, Sub-Zero’s air purification system scrubs the air of ethylene and odor every 20 minutes.

Advanced temperature control. Wild fluctuations in temperature negatively impact your food’s freshness. The microprocessors in our units maintain interior temperatures within one degree of setpoint.

Sub-Zero is a monument to fresh, delicious food.

Delicious results every time.

Refined in the demanding environment of commercial kitchens, Wolf appliances offer passionate home cooks the confidence they need to craft moments worth savoring in the kitchen. Powerful performance and precise control unite for guesswork-free cooking, while stunning, refined design enhances the beauty of luxury homes around the world. Inside and out, these superb cooking instruments promise one mouthwatering moment after another.

Designed with you in mind. Whatever your kitchen and cooking style, you will find limitless expression with Wolf. All Wolf products coordinate with Sub-Zero refrigeration and Cove dishwashers—three specialists harmonizing in one exceptional kitchen.

Precise control. Wolf appliances are expertly designed to skillfully wield the science behind the art of cooking with intuitive, easy-to-use technology and controls, ultimately taking the guesswork out of cooking.

Embrace every culinary pursuit with confidence knowing you have precise, consistent control at your fingertips.

A higher standard of clean.

Cove Dishwashers are engineered to adapt to the dishes you clean most. Flexible interiors and adaptable wash cycles ensure spotless and dry dishes—while operating in near silence. Thoughtfully designed, Cove coordinates perfectly with its Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen companions.

Cleaner, dryer by design. With water nozzles strategically placed throughout the dishwasher, dishes get their cleanest, no pre-washing required. Then, fan-assisted drying ensures every item emerges entirely dry, with no need to towel dry.

Take on any dish. With adjustable heights and tines, and two options for cleaning cutlery), there is no utensil, tool, or pan Cove Dishwashers cannot conquer.

Built to customize. Choose stainless steel or a custom panel and handle to match other appliances in your kitchen suite or blend seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry. Cove is your flexible partner that never competes with the style of a room or the lifestyle of its owner.

Decades of dependability.

Built with premium-grade materials, Sub-Zero products are designed to last a minimum of 20 years. Major components are subjected to extreme stress tests prior to going into the final design, and every major function is tested before shipping.

Your future kitchen starts here.

A visit to our showroom, located in the heart of Buckhead just outside of Atlanta, is not an ordinary shopping trip. Instead, it is an immersive experience to help you realize the possibilities of your future kitchen. Whether you connect with us in person or virtually, a helpful and knowledgeable consultant will cater the visit to your precise needs, helping you discover what your kitchen might feel, look, and taste like.

During your visit, your dedicated consultant will help you through every phase of your project—from gathering initial inspiration to getting the most out of your carefully selected appliances once they are home. We will provide everything you need to get started, ensuring the entire experience is catered specifically to you.

Visit subzero-wolf.com/atlanta to schedule an appointment.