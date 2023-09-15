Quality construction is Timoney Construction’s focus. From custom new construction projects to full scale remodeling, we believe quality leads to longevity. It is only through using the finest quality materials with the construction performed by experienced tradesmen that this longevity is possible.

Our clients’ needs and desires are of the utmost importance. Every member of our team is a trained professional committed to meeting those needs. As a result, most of our business is repeat customers and referrals.

With a keen eye for architecture and design, paired with working with the most talented architects and designers in the industry, Timoney Construction brings a creative and cutting-edge approach to their projects. This adds value for their clients by raising the execution of their project beyond their initial vision.

Paul Timoney is a fully licensed & insured light commercial contractor. This enables his team to perform all types of residential construction, including residences up to 25,000 square feet, as well as multi-family and multi-use light commercial buildings.

Born in Ireland, Paul was introduced to the craft of masonry at an early age and exposed to all levels of construction including in the UK & Australia. Many years of this training led Paul to become highly skilled in general construction. With 35 years of vast experience in the industry, he applies this to full scale residential remodeling & construction throughout Atlanta GA.

Please reach out to us to create your new or remodeling design project. TimoneyConstruction.com, 404-838-3661.