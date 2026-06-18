3 tastemaking Atlantans leaving their mark on the World Cup

Atlanta has a well-deserved reputation as a creative city, from its arts scene (Cultured magazine places it among the country’s most inclusive) to its thriving music industry (it’s home to more than 30 annual music festivals). To showcase all the city has to offer, the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee tapped best-in-their-field pros to welcome visitors from near and far to the place they call home.

Atlanta’s Official Sonic ID Producer

When Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called to ask multiplatinum producer, songwriter, and film producer Dallas Austin to create Atlanta’s Sonic ID—a custom musical clip—for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, he jumped at the chance. “Atlanta is full of pride and is such a strong music city,” says the Georgia native, adding that he drew inspiration from the city’s marching bands, hip-hop records, pop tunes, and international music, infusing it all with the popular “A-T-L” chant. “I put them together to see how they came out. Luckily, after tossing and turning with it for a bit, I feel like I got it right. I wanted it to represent the way we [in Atlanta] sound culturally.” With its powerful beat of snare drums, 808s, horns, strings, and piano, Austin balanced artistry with a message of camaraderie. “The game of soccer always unites people in different places,” he says. “With the A-T-L crowd chants, it made it not feel like a song that came from me, but instead like a song that came from us being united.”

Official Host City Poster Designer

Quito-born Jose Hadathy, a lifelong soccer fan, moved to Atlanta when he was nine years old and went on to study at the city’s Savannah College of Art and Design campus. He’s now Atlanta United’s creative design manager, and he was selected to produce the city’s official FIFA World Cup 2026™ poster. After six months spent brainstorming landmarks and city themes, hand drawing the items, and illustrating them digitally, Hadathy is thrilled with the result. “It’s an aerial view of the city, but in a whimsical, surrealist style. The idea is to communicate what the city of Atlanta is all about,” he says. The poster showcases soccer fields, MARTA trains, and a host of landmarks including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s home, Krog Street Tunnel, and the Georgia State Capitol. A giant peach opens to reveal a golden soccer ball that doubles as an emblem for the world. Hadathy loves that each time someone takes a look, they might discover something new, such as the Atlanta United 5-stripe flag on one of the houses or Wren’s Nest depicted in the West End. Most of all, he’s looking forward to seeing the world’s passion for soccer converge upon his adopted home city. “I think it’ll be a really cool cultural moment,” he says.

Photograph by Getty Images

Atlanta World Cup Celebrity Ambassador

Grammy Award–winning rapper Killer Mike is excited for his hometown to welcome the world’s biggest sporting event. Named an FIFA World Cup 2026™ Atlanta celebrity ambassador—the same role Snoop Dog and Marc Anthony have for Los Angeles and Miami, respectively—he’s happy to be part of something that will leave a lasting mark. The star told Rolling Stone, “I’m looking forward to FIFA coming here because I know the city is going to progress and grow and never be the same again. This reminds me of when the Olympics came in the ’90s and how the city grew.” Still, he knows locals will remain friendly and sincere. “It’s a small town that has masqueraded as a big city. Now that we’re becoming a big city, we’re remembering we’re a small town,” he says. Killer Mike is especially proud of Atlanta’s connection to the American civil rights movement, led by fellow native son Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Human beings are interconnected, and we have far more similarities than we have differences,” he says. “I think that our ‘beloved community’ is the best place for a world sport to be played.”