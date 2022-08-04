5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7

Photograph by Steve Eberhardt

Monday Night Brewing Tie One On Anniversary Party

When: August 6–7

Where: Monday Night Garage, West End

Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday

Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.

Atlanta Black Restaurant Week

When: August 5–14

Where: See the list of featured restaurants on their website

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate 5 years of the Atlanta Black Restaurant Week with cuisine from family-owned restaurants and food trucks around Atlanta. Throughout the weekend, the organization offers a featured directory of places to eat as well as specialty events such as a kickoff at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours on August 5 and a brunch at Highland Bistro on August 6.

Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade

When: August 6 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Plaza at Colony Square, Midtown

Cost: Free

Details: In the streets of Midtown, witness a weird and wonderful parade of black-and-white-themed owl lanterns. Come around 6:30 p.m. for a good seat, or fly your own lantern by purchasing lantern kits ($15–$25) on August 4 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Colony Square.

Jerry Day ATL

When: August 7 at 3 p.m.

Where: Terminal West, Westside

Cost: $40–$50

Details: The life and music of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead is commemorated each year at Terminal West with a music festival featuring Georgia bands. On two indoor stages, Frankly Scarlet, Magnolia Express, GR8FLDUDE’s Token Rhyme, and more will play classic rock, Americana, and Garcia classics for hours.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC

When: August 6 at 3 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Downtown

Cost: $16-$486

Details: After two weeks on the road, Atlanta United heads home to get back to winning ways (we hope) against Seattle. If you’ve never joined the supporter’s section before, now’s a good opportunity to watch the game alongside the team’s most passionate fans and learn the chants that echo around the stadium.