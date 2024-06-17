Photos: 21 Savage performs at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

21 Savage wrapped up his 2024 American Dream tour with a packed concert at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday night. The show as a homecoming for the rapper, who was born in London but raised in Atlanta. This tour was in support of his new album American Dream, which was released in January. (Back in January, a trailer for a fictional 21 Savage biopic starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin went viral online; 21 Savage later confirmed the trailer was just to promote the album.) Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

