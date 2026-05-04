Photos: Bruce Springsteen performs at State Farm Arena

Photograph by Perry Julien

Bruce Springsteen brought his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour to a sold-out State Farm Arena on Saturday night, delivering a set that reflected both the depth of his catalog and the power of his live performances.

Backed by the E Street Band and joined by guitarist Tom Morello for several songs, Springsteen performed for just under 3 hours with a 27-song setlist that included hits such as “Born to Run” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” covers from The Clash and Patti Smith, and songs off his 2025 EP, Land of Hope and Dreams. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien