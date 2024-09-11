Photos: Buju Banton performs at State Farm Arena

Photograph by Perry Julien

Acclaimed reggae artist Buju Banton brought his Overcomer tour to State Farm Arena on Sunday evening. Banton, who hails from Kingston, Jamaica, broke the record for number one singles in Jamaica, surpassing Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1992. He won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2010. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

