Photograph by Perry Julien

DJ and record producer Fred Again brought his Places We’ve Never Been tour to State Farm Arena for two sold-out shows on October 9 and 10. The artist played an almost two-hour set on the 9th, alternating between three stages on the floor of the arena. He has won 2 Grammy Awards, including Best Dance and Electronic Album in 2024. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien