Photos: Katseye performs at the Coca-Cola Roxy

On November 26, global girl group Katseye took the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery, performing to a sold-out crowd as part of their debut headlining tour, Beautiful Chaos. Formed through a global audition process that was featured on an eight-part Netflix documentary, Pop Star Academy: Katseye, the group has rapidly emerged as a new force on the international scene, blending bold choreography with their pop sound. The Atlanta show marked a meaningful stop on this tour for member Daniela Avanzini, whose return to her hometown was met with thunderous support. The show was definitely a prelude for the continued rise of this band.
