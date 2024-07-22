Photos: Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird perform at the Coca-Cola Roxy

The bluegrass band and indie artist played in Cobb County on July 19

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Bluegrass stars Nickel Creek performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Friday night in support of their 2023 album Celebrants. Fronted by mandolin player Chris Thile along with siblings Sara Watkins on violin and Sean Watkins on guitar, they won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Artist in 2003. Thile also performs with the band Punch Brothers. Opening for Nickel Creek was Andrew Bird, a multi-instrumentalist known for his unique style of violin playing accompanied by loop and effect pedals, whistling, and vocals. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Andrew Bird

Photograph by Perry Julien

Andrew Bird

Photograph by Perry Julien

Andrew Bird

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

Nickel Creek

Photograph by Perry Julien

