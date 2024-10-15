Photos: Post Malone performs at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

Post Malone played to a sold-out crowd at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday night as part of his F-1 Trillion tour, supporting his album of the same name released this year. F-1 Trillion is the artist’s first country album, with lead single “I Had Some Help” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, his collaboration on the song “Fortnight” with Taylor Swift was released as the lead single on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

