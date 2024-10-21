Photos: Stevie Wonder performs at State Farm Arena

Photograph by Perry Julien

Stevie Wonder brought his Sing Your Song! As Were Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart tour to a sold-out State Farm Arena on Saturday night. The iconic Wonder was escorted to the stage by two of his children, Aisha Morris and Kailand Morris, where he opened up the night with his new song, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” accompanied by a cast of musicians and back-up singers including his friend and protegee Shelea. From there he preceded to play a 28-song set incorporating many of his classics along with covers such as “Michelle” from the Beatles and “Satisfaction” from The Rolling Stones. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

