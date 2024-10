Photograph by Perry Julien

A sold-out crowd at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre was treated to an evening of music with Sting as part of his Sting 3.0 Tour on Tuesday night. The frontman, principal songwriter, and bass player for The Police, Sting has amassed multiple awards and accolades both solo and with his band. His 23-song set included many of his Police hits as well as his solo work. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien