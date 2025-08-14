Photos: Teddy Swims performs at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Photograph by Perry Julien

Teddy Swims and his band, Freak Freely, lit up the Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Tuesday night with the first of two sold-out Atlanta shows on their I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. The performance was a homecoming for Swims, who was born and raised in nearby Conyers, Georgia. Before launching his career to international acclaim, Swims honed his craft in Atlanta’s local music scene, blending soul, R&B, and pop into his musical style. His return to the city marked both a celebration of his roots and a testament to the hometown support that helped shape his rise. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

