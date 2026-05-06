Photos: The Eagles perform at Truist Park

Photograph by Perry Julien

The Eagles brought their The Long Goodbye Act III Tour to Truist Park on Tuesday night, continuing a touring legacy that has spanned more than five decades. Formed in Los Angeles in 1971, the band became one of the most commercially successful groups in music history, helping to define the sound of 1970s rock. They have sold more than 150 million records worldwide and remain a major live draw decades after their debut.

The current touring lineup features founding member Don Henley alongside longtime bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. The multigenerational crowd was treated to many of their classic hits including “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California,” and “Desperado” which closed the show. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

The Eagles

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien