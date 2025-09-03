Photos: Yungblud performs at the Tabernacle

Photograph by Perry Julien

British rocker Yungblud played to a sold-out crowd at the Tabernacle downtown Tuesday on his Idols World Tour, delivering his mix of punk energy and raw vulnerability. The genre-defying artist is known for rallying fans around self-expression and inclusivity. Earlier this year, he shared the stage with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at their final concert in Birmingham, England—a powerful moment that linked him to rock’s legacy while underscoring his own rise. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

