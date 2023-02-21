Time to give it up and turn it loose! The Savannah College of Art and Design presents “BAM! Black Artists in Music,” an electric, powerful performance to celebrate Black History Month and Georgia Day, Tuesday, February 28th at 7 p.m. at the Buckhead Theatre. The BAM! concert features big sounds, bright stars, and special surprise guests, spotlighting the rich musical traditions and innovations of African American musical artists hailing from all corners of the state of Georgia.

“It’s a special celebration with deep and joyous energy,” said Candice Glover, R&B singer, American Idol winner, and SCAD graduate. Tickets for the show are $10 for SCAD Card holders, students, seniors, and the military, and $20 for the general public. Buckhead Theatre, the historic venue that once hosted performances by legends including Ray Charles and Sarah Vaughn, is the ideal setting for this vibrant celebration of Georgia musical history.

“As a celebration of Black artists in music, we’re adding to that richness by celebrating producers and songwriters and other luminaries of entertainment,” said Mike Evaritse, SCAD executive ensembles artistic director.

The concert springs from the collective minds of Evariste (South Pacific, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert), choreographer and SCAD performing arts professor Tiffany Evariste (Aladdin), and host and SCAD performing arts professor Isaiah Johnson (Hamilton, The Color Purple). These three esteemed Broadway veterans will explore the proud chronology of Georgia’s Black musical journey. The concert will flow from 19th century spirituals through the revolutionary blues stylings of Columbus, Georgia native Ma Rainey to today and tomorrow’s Grammy Award-winning artists.

“Lovers of Atlanta’s current popular music scene will want to experience our tribute to Tricky Stewart,” said Evariste, referring to the Grammy-winning producer of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from Beyonce’ 2022 album Renaissance. (Stewart received an honorary degree from SCAD last year.) “Believe me, there will be plenty of opportunities to get the audience up dancing and singing along.”

Audience members will experience a unqiue spectacle as SCAD students, faculty, and staff come together. Featured performers include members of SCAD’s elite performance ensemble Terrence Williams Jr. (B.F.A., performing arts, 2022) and Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022); Showtime at the Apollo winner George Lovett (B.F.A., performing arts, 2011); Kingdom Business and Empire star Kiandra Richardson (B.F.A., performing arts, 2013); and members of the SCAD student executive ensemble, the Bee Sharps.

The SCAD performers are routinely applauded for their range and diverse songbook, delighting audiences with their signature wit, charm, and joy. Today, the ensemble continues to soar on the professional stage, filling the air with the unforgettable lyrics of classic tunes and fresh sounds of contemporary pop under the direction of Broadway veteran Mike Evariste.

This historic “BAM!” celebration will include generation-transcending songs by Georgia legends Otis Redding, Gladys Knight, Ray Charles, James Brown, André 3000, and more. Across R&B, soul, jazz, spoken word, and the beats of the Gullah Geechee drummers and dancers, the evening’s program will illustrate how Black musical artists from Georgia have been the driving force behind much of America’s cultural history. “We’re bringing to light parts of Black culture that are lesser known, and I think that’s really important,” said Glover.

For more information and to grab your BAM! tickets, visit the website.