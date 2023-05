1 of 33

Shaky Knees celebrated a major milestone by hosting the 10th annual music festival on May 5 through 7. Fans returned to Old Fourth Ward’s Central Park to see headliners the Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers, along with dozens of other bands and performers (the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Killer Mike, Tenacious D, Greta Van Fleet, Cypress Hill, Father John Misty, and the Flaming Lips, just to name a few). Above, take a look at what photographer Terence Rushin saw throughout the weekend.